THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT & More Lead Chicago's August Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Top picks for August include The Devil Wears Prada, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Urinetown, and more!

The Devil Wears Prada

James M. Nederlander Theatre - Now through August 21, 2022

From Tony®, Grammy®,and Academy Award® winner Elton John, Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Steppenwolf Theatre), and Tony-winning producer Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and this season's hit musical SIX) comes The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical. Runway magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness. Based on the hit film and featuring an all-star creative team led by Elton John and Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs at The Public), a book by Kate Wetherhead (Submissions Only), choreography by James Alsop (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Midsommer Flight - August 05, 2022 through August 07, 2022

Midsommer Flights annual summer production of free Shakespeare in Chicago parks. One of Shakespeares most popular comedies, it concerns young lovers who must fight stubborn and controlling fathers as well as the magic of mischievous fairies on their way to marriage to their true loves. A band of amateur actors have their own problems and add to the general confusion. Magic, marriages, and music mix to form an enchanting comedy for the ages.

The Ugly Duckling

Beverly Arts Center - May 12, 2022 through August 05, 2022

The new student isnt quite like the other ducklings on her first day at Lucky Ducky School. Sing along with her classmates about how to be up standers rather than bystanders, as the show celebrates uniqueness and teaches an important (and age-appropriate) lesson about bullying.The Ugly Duckling is a one-hour musical based on the original fairy tale. It features a hilarious script written by Jesus Perez, with original songs composed by Paige Coffman.

Urinetown

The Edge Theater Off Broadway - August 05, 2022 through August 28, 2022

A terrible water shortage has crippled the Gotham-like town that serves as the setting for Urinetown. In a mad attempt to regulate water consumption, the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. The citizenry must use public, pay-for-use amenities owned and operated by the corrupt and iron-fisted Caldwell B. Cladwell. The privilege to pee is expensive, draining and dangerous. Anyone who refuses to pay to pee is immediately and without question hauled off to Urinetown. What is Urinetown? Nobody knows, for those who are sent there are never heard from again. But it's really a love story... and there's a revolution! Use code SUMMER for $10 off at check-out.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Mercury Theater - July 15, 2022 through September 11, 2022

A rollicking good time in sequins, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT follows the story of three drag queens as they journey across the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nickname Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. Featuring hit songs: Its Raining Men, I Will Survive,Shake Your Groove Thing, I Love the Night Life, Say a Little Prayer for You, and more. Buckle in for a fabulous adventure you will not want to miss.

The Playboy of the Western World

City Lit Theater - July 01, 2022 through August 14, 2022

Christy Mahon comes into Flaherty's tavern on the west coast of Ireland and claims to have killed his father with a shovel. The locals are charmed by his boldness and daring, and he becomes a local hero--until the old man shows up. The play's world premiere triggered three nights of riots in Dublin, and fistfights in the aisles when it transferred to New York. City Lit's audience is much better behaved.

Fun Home

Paramount Theatre - Now through September 18, 2022

Fun Home takes you on a reflective journey of love, loss and family. Alison looks back on her life and struggles with her closeted father's choice to end his life. She knows this struggle firsthand after coming out herself. Through the eyes of Alison, we begin to see how our differences bring us together. And while it may seem a picture-perfect family on the outside, behind closed doors there's a different story.

Escape to Margaritaville

Eastlight Theatre - Now through August 06, 2022

Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you've been waiting for!

