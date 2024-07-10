THE BIKINIS: A NEW MUSICAL BEACH PARTY Comes to The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will present the area debut of a fantastic tune-filled treat in THE BIKINIS: A NEW MUSICAL BEACH PARTY! Running through Aug. 24, this zippy delight boasts such timeless pop hits as "It's in His Kiss," "Heat Wave," "Under the Boardwalk" and "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" and is being presented by a topnotch cast of professional actors, as well as a live band on stage!

THE BIKINIS: A NEW MUSICAL BEACH PARTY will be presented at Circa '21 through Aug. 24, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theater's wait staff, the Bootleggers, also will precede all performances. Ticket prices are $63 for the Friday-through-Sunday dinner-and-show productions and $56 for all Wednesday performances. Reduced prices for students, seniors, and groups of 12 or more also are available for all performances.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave, Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Online reservations are not available currently.

In THE BIKINIS, a beloved singing quartet affectionately nicknamed “The Jersey Girls” relive their heyday and beyond beginning in the summer of 1964, on the night that these four inseparable friends got their name, winning the Belmar Beach Talent Contest ... wearing just their bikinis. The boardwalk was consequently smitten with the four teens: Jodi and Annie, two sisters from Paramus New Jersey; Karla, their slightly manipulative first cousin from Philly; and their best friend Barbara, from Staten Island.

Now back together after 20 years, this girl group from the '60s is bringing back the sun, fun, and great songs they sang down on the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore, all to raise money for the good folks at Sandy Shores Mobile Home Beach Resort. Audiences, meanwhile, will delight to a repertoire that includes "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," "Incense & Peppermints," "When Will I Be Loved," "I'm Every Woman," "I Will Survive," "It's Raining Men" and many other hits. This show is an exuberant hit designed to get everyone dancing in the aisles!

Directing THE BIKINIS for Circa '21 is venue favorite Brad Hauskins, a longtime member of the theater's performing wait staff of Bootleggers who’s on stage credits include roles in “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Shear Madness,” “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” and the recent “Jersey Boys.” Appearing as the titular quartet are Sarah Lounsberry as Jodi, Kirsten Sindelar as Annie, Taylor Fryza as Karla, and Joelle Smith as Barbara, with the show's live band composed of Emmett Boedeker on Keyboard 1, Sara Leigh Beason on Keyboard 2, Tristan Tapscott on drums and director Hauskins on bass. Beloved area talent Ron May serves as THE BIKINIS' musical director and Robyn Messerly is the show’s choreographer.

Circa '21's entire staff is thrilled to be presenting the Quad Cities debut of this delightful Stage Entertainment for audiences of all ages and urges patrons to make reservations soon for will surely be a stellar summertime event. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations and watch as the theater brings home the heat with the premiere of THE BIKINIS: A NEW MUSICAL BEACH PARTY!

Comments