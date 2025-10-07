THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: HOLIDAY PARTY! Comes to The Neo-Futurist Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PlayMakers Laboratory will welcome back its original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma: Holiday Party!, playing five performances only December 5 – 14, 2025 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Company member Linnaea Groh directs this family-friendly comedy extravaganza.

The cast includes Company Members Noah Appel, Ruby Gibson, Maddy Grady, Indira Gutiérrez, Barry Irving, Daniela Kriedler, Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Sam Nieves, Brad Stevens and Melanie VItaterna.

That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with holiday-inspired stories – resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

Linnaea Groh is a company member, teaching artist and Administrative Assistant with PlayMakers Laboratory. They have directed five PlayMakers school shows since joining in 2022, and they are delighted to direct That's Weird, Grandma! Other directing credits include The Biblioette (Logan Square Improv) and the world premiere of Catalina Sunshine (TYA Musical at Sylvia Center for the Arts in Bellingham, WA.) Assistant Directing credits include That's Weird, Grandma: Summer Vacation with PlayMakers and Emperor of the Moon (Sylvia Center for the Arts).

Linnaea has also worked in theaters across Chicagoland as an actor, musician and improviser including Steppenwolf LookOut Series, Strawdog Theatre, Filament Theatre, Northbrook TYA, Kerfuffle, 2nd Story Theater, iO Theater and Bughouse Theater. They are a former Art & Music Teacher with Bubbles Academy and a former MainStage Improviser & improv teacher at Ryan Stiles' Improv Theater in Bellingham, WA. Originally from Washington State, Linnaea received a B.A. in Acting and Theater Education from Western Washington University, where they were the Artistic Director of Plays4Us, a quarterly new works festival, and President of Student Theater Productions.