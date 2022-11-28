Summer Place Theatre Announces Directors For Its 2023 Season

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 has announced its directors for the 2023 season!

The 2023 Season will include The Pajama Game (opening June 16th) directed by Barry R. Norton as well as "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" (opening July 21st) Directed by Mike Frale.

THE PAJAMA GAME

Book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell

Music and Lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Based on the novel "71/2 cents" by Richard Bissell

The Pajama Game was awarded the 1955 Tony for Best Musical and, over half of a century later, claimed the award for Best Revival of a Musical, proving that the story is truly timeless. With an energetic score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (Damn Yankees), The Pajama Game is brimming with songs and dances that have become musical theatre standards, including "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway."

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between the new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor but a battle of the sexes as well.

Featuring plenty of fun and splashy production numbers, The Pajama Game is filled with standout featured roles and a large ensemble, making it perfect for our community. This perennial favorite is a surefire crowd-pleaser and a glowing example of solid, classic musical comedy.

Barry R. Norton (Director of "The Pajama Game") Barry is a retired teacher who recently retired from CPS after 34 years of service. Barry is excited to be joining the artistic team for Summer Place Theatre and to be directing this classic musical The Pajama Game!! Barry holds a B.A. from

Columbia College and an M.A. from Concordia University. At Columbia, he studied under the late Sheldon Patinkin and the Steppenwolf Theatre Ensemble. With over 35 years of experience, he has held positions as Artistic Director at The Woodstock Opera House. He has earned a Heart Award for his work on "Always Patsy Cline" and the WMTC Encore Award for 2014/15 for "Oliver." Nominated for the Broadway World Award for best direction of a musical "Oliver" for Woodstock Musical Theatre. His directing credits include both professional and Community Theatre work.

Some of his work includes "Mamma Mia", "Nunsense", "Joseph...Dreamcoat", "Oliver"," Annie", "Crazy for You", and Always Patsy Cline" for WMTC. "Hairspray" and "Fame" for BrightSide in Naperville. "Seussical", "he King and I", for Footlighters Theatre in Des Plaines. "Hello, Dolly!" for RCLCP in Crystal Lake. "Other directing jobs include Bye Bye Birdie", "The Wiz", "The Music Man", and "Annie Get Your Gun". When not around the stage directing, set designing, painting, or performing he can be found spending time with friends, family, and his dog Mia. He would like to thank Summer Place Theatre for welcoming him on board!

THE PAJAMA GAME is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

NEWSIES: the Broadway Musical

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

NEWSIES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Mike Frale (Director of "Newsies") Mike is thrilled to be making his Summer Place Theatre debut directing "Newsies." He is a graduate of Lewis University with a B.A. in Theatre and is currently working towards his Master's in Organizational Leadership. Select directing credits include the Lou Award Recommended, 12-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated production of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" (Theatre 121), "The Guys", "A Night in the Theatre" and "Constellations" (all with Heritage Theatre Company) and "Deathtrap" (Theatre 121). He has also served as the Production Manager for Schaumburg Summer Theatre, where he has assistant directed multiple shows including this summer's "The SpongeBob Musical". Some acting credits include Ted in "Peter and the Starcatcher" and Peter in "Company" (both with Wheaton Drama), Bobby Strong in "Urinetown" (Philip Lynch Theatre), and Paul/General Howell in "Kiss Me, Kate" (ECC). Mike is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and also serves as the Board Secretary for the Lou Awards. He can't wait to get started carrying the banner on this incredible production!

