Sub Rosa Theatre Collective To Premiere IN PURSUIT Of By Zoé Soteres

Sub Rosa Theatre Collective will present the world premiere of IN PURSUIT OF, a new play by Zoé Soteres, directed by Nole Beran, at Greenhouse Theater Center. The production will open on March 5 and run through March 15.

In Pursuit Of centers on Theo, a college student navigating an unfamiliar city while juggling academic pressures and a data entry job. As he works under a younger supervisor who repeatedly undermines him, Theo is influenced by the morally ambiguous guidance of his academic advisor and becomes increasingly focused on professional advancement. His interactions with fellow students and members of his community challenge his understanding of right and wrong, setting him on a path of ethical compromise and self-examination.

The cast includes Kieran Rowe as Theo, with Alex Perez, Dan Walsh, Madeline Meyer, Elizabeth Dowling, Grayson Kamel, Mia Kendell, and Chloe Rodriques appearing in additional roles. The play draws inspiration from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment and explores themes including male loneliness, nihilism among young people, and the social and psychological pressures of contemporary American life.

Director Nole Beran has noted that the production examines how modern masculinity affects both individuals and their surrounding communities. The script has previously been presented in an early public reading, where audiences responded to its focus on isolation, ambition, and moral responsibility.

The creative team includes designers Leo Bassow (props), Nora Brooks Slauter (scenic design), Leah Donovan (lighting), Delaney Kibler (sound), and Tray Sullivan (costume design). The production emphasizes hypernaturalism and specificity to its Chicago setting. A post-show talkback with playwright Zoé Soteres and dramaturg Zoë Nisam will follow the Sunday matinee on March 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Performances will take place at Greenhouse Theater Center, located at 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. Ticket prices range from $12 to $44 through a tiered pricing model, with complimentary tickets available upon request as part of Sub Rosa Theatre Collective’s accessibility efforts.