Strawdog Theatre's Presents Digital U.S Premiere of RUN THE BEAST DOWN

The premiere runs October 2 – 25, 2020.

Strawdog Theatre Company is pleased to continue its all-virtual 33rd season with the digital U.S. premiere of British playwright Titas Halder's one-man drama Run The Beast Down, directed by ensemble member Elly Green* and featuring Gage Wallace. Halder's award-nominated thriller will play October 2 - 25, 2020. Tickets (pay-what-you-can, $5 minimum donation) are currently available at www.strawdog.org. Patrons will receive a link to watch the production via Vimeo. Press interested in reviewing, please RSVP to david@drpublicrelations.com.

Charlie has lost his job, his girlfriend and countless hours of sleep. Worse still, he's being haunted by a fox. Fantasy and reality blur as Charlie embarks on a vigilante journey, fighting back against capitalism and "the Beast". Set in London, amidst a financial crash and civil unrest, "rising star playwright" (Time Out, UK) Titas Halder's dark fairytale takes the audience on the rollercoaster of one man's obsession.

Comments Director Elly Green, "2020 brought us the opportunity to bring an audience even closer to this powerful and relevant piece of storytelling, placing them behind the camera, rather than in a black box. Filmed as a series of single shots, it has been a thrilling experiment in recreating an intimate, theatrical experience on film."

Following the production, Strawdog will be sharing a portion of the proceeds with Lakeview Pantry, an organization that works to overcome hunger, improve mental wellness, and achieve life goals. For additional information, visit lakeviewpantry.org.

The production team also includes Daniel Etti-Williams (sound designer), Kamille Dawkins* (director of photography) and Kyle Hamman* (editor).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

About the Artists

Titas Halder (Playwright) is a writer, director and musician, working across theatre, film and music. As a writer, he trained on The Royal Court Theatre Young Writers' Programme. His first play Run The Beast Down won Titas a nomination for best writer at the Stage Debut Awards 2017, and won Ben Aldridge best male performance at the OffWestEnd Awards 2018. His new play The Basement was shortlisted for the Verity Bargate Award 2017. His first feature film is in development with Frogspawn Film. His other plays include Escape The Scaffold and Easter (after Strindberg).

Elly Green (Director) is a Chicago-based director, originally from the UK. Her recent credits include: The Effect by Lucy Prebble (Strawdog Theatre), Yen by Anna Jordan (Raven Theatre) and In the Canyon by Calamity West (Jackalope Theatre). Other credits include: You for Me for You, No More Sad Things (Sideshow), Pillars of the Community, The Night Season, After Miss Julie (Strawdog), The Woman in Black (Wildclaw), The Distance (Haven), The Woman Before (Trap Door) and Rabbit (Stage Left). Elly is an ensemble member with Strawdog Theatre and Sideshow Theatre. She trained in the UK at Birkbeck College, LAMDA and The National Theatre Studio. www.ellygreendirector.com

Gage Wallace (Charlie) returns to Strawdog where he has performed in Cymbeline and Elly Green's Pillars of the Community. Recent Chicago credits include: A Doll's House (Raven Theatre); X (Sideshow Theatre); In a Little World of Our Own (Irish Theatre of Chicago); Mike Pence Sex Dream (First Floor); Ibsen's Ghosts (Mary-Arrchie Theatre Co.); You Can't Take It With You (Oak Park Festival Theatre); Taste (Jeff Award - Principal Actor), An Oak Tree, Year of the Rooster, and Dylan (Red Theater Chicago). TV: Chicago Fire (NBC). Mr. Wallace is represented by Stewart Talent and married to actress Amanda Drinkall. www.gagewallace.com

About Strawdog Theatre Company

Since its founding in 1988, Strawdog Theatre Company has offered Chicagoland the premiere storefront theatre experience and garnered numerous Non-Equity Jeff Awards with its commitment to ensemble acting and an immersive design approach. The celebrated Company develops new work, re-imagines the classics, melds music with theatre, asks provocative questions and delivers audiences the unexpected.

Strawdog Theatre Company is supported in part by The MacArthur Fund for Arts & Culture at the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Alphawood Foundation, The Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

