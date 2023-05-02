Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey Come to the Raue Center Next Month

The FourFathers comedy show is on June 16 at 8 p.m.

May. 02, 2023  
Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey Come to the Raue Center Next Month

Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey team up for The FourFathers comedy show on June 16 @ 8 p.m. With over 160 years of combined experience and over 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, they're four Dads ready to give their take on marriage, kids, and growing older.

The show features longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran host of The Steve Cochran Morning Show on WLS 890-AM with John DaCosse and Mike Toomey and Tim Benker.

A radio personality for over 30 years, Cochran has hosted his own show from the coast, settling in Chicago in the late '90s. Cochran has also worked as an actor, appearing in films such as "Grumpy Old Men," and as a writer for "Saturday Night Live." Throughout the years, Cochran has also performed stand-up comedy with many of the greats in the business. He enjoys getting out and doing live performances about four times a year, including his annual New Year's Eve show, now in its 17th year! Cochran is perhaps best known for hosting his own show, The Cochran Show, on WLS and previously on WGN Radio, following in the "mic-checks" of legends such as Wally Phillips, Bob Collins, and Spike O'Dell.

DaCosse is known as a WLS Radio personality and the curator of Raue Center's Lucy's Comedy series. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, and TBS. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O'Donnell and "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He, along with his well-known character voices, can regularly be heard on Steve Cochran's morning show on WLS.

A regular performer on WGN Morning News, Toomey has appeared in concert with such names as George Carlin, Wayne Newton, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Reba McEntire. He has performed on numerous TV programs including HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado, MTV's "Half Hour Comedy Hour" and A&E's "Comedy on the Road."

With his sharp delivery, quick wit, and unique style, Toomey has been a favorite at comedy clubs and special events since 1982. He is also the creator and star of the hilarious one-person show "TV and Me," which enjoyed a highly successful run at Chicago's Apollo Theater. The Chicago Tribune calls Toomey "one of the funniest and most talented performers to ever work in Chicago." Performing comedy that won't make your grandmother blush, Toomey's dead-on impersonations and PG-rated style are for anyone and everyone who could use a really good, hearty, pure, and deep-rooted laugh.

Tim Benker is a veteran of Chicago comedy and has opened for many well-known acts such as Jay Leno, Rosie O Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis, and Walt Willey. Benker has also made himself useful in daylight hours by hosting morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston and also produced a variety show around his alter ego "The Very Famous Lance Vegas."

Tickets start at $25 for the general public and $17.50 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.




Rhino Fest 2023 Presents Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smiths I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE In June Photo
Rhino Fest 2023 Presents Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE In June
This summer, Curious Theatre Branch's annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival is back and presenting the premiere of Tyler Anthony Smith's new solo show I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE, directed by Stephanie Shaw and stage-managed by Jenna Raithel.
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Names Jennie Oh Brown New Executive Director Photo
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Names Jennie Oh Brown New Executive Director
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras has announced Jennie Oh Brown as its next Executive Director, beginning May 22, 2023.
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September
The critically hailed Blue Man Group is proud to announce the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism. 
Rick Springfield Will Play Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Rick Springfield Will Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Rick Springfield, the artist behind '80s hits “Jessie's Girl” and “Human Touch,” is bringing his power pop sound to RiverEdge Park on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

