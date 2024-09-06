Spotlight: THE FULL MONTY at Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Full Monty is bringing more than you might expect to Paramount Theatre in Downtown Aurora, August 21 through October 6. Laid off steelworkers have a brilliant plan to survive economic woes, but they'll need to step way out of their comfort zones! With honesty and catchy lyrics, these guys examine some old habits that lead them to resiliency and stronger bonds. Who knew that a journey to overcome an identity crisis could grow friendships, flip gender stereotypes, AND lead to an 'aha' moment we all can appreciate: YOU are worth more than your employment status!



AUGUST 21 - OCTOBER 6, 2024

at PARAMOUNT THEATRE in Downtown Aurora



Learn more at get tickets: https://paramountaurora.com/events/the-full-monty

Comments