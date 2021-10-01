Sneezy to Perform Live At Mickey Finns To Celebrate New Album

Funk/Jam band Sneezy is set to release their upcoming third studio album Open Doors. Created during the Covid-19 pandemic hiatus from live shows, the album is a testament to the power of music and friendship, as we see Sneezy's eight members come together to craft their best release to date. Sneezy will be releasing Open Doors on October 8, 2021 via tastemaker Color Red, and is currently on the road showcasing their new music.

Sneezy is a Chicago-based band that blends Rock, Soul, Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B influences into their own unique sound. With over a decade of experience, Sneezy's personnel on 'Open Doors' includes Austin Koziol(Drums), Brett O'Connor(Vocals & Harmonica), Austin Lutter(Guitar), Tom Hannum(Bass), Nathan Mark(Drums), Jack Holland(Vocals & Guitar), Ben Paulson(Vocals & Keys), & Pat Girdaukas(Saxophone), as well as guest appearances from guitarist Joe Marcinek on 'A Minute Past', singer Lyle Divinsky (the Motet) on 'A Little Bit Better', and fellow Color Red Music alum Josh Hoyer providing B3 organ on the soulful 'Pieces of a Puzzled Heart'.

Open Doors represents a rebirth for Sneezy - the inspiration for the title comes from opportunities that have come in the midst of the pandemic. During this global state of fear & uncertainty, Sneezy channeled their collective energy into refining their musicianship & songwriting, strengthening friendships, and increasing creativity. The group states, "As a band, we have grown musically during our time in quarantine and as the world slowly begins to open; we have grown closer to each other, our families, and our musical identities."

The album was co-produced by the band and music industry vet Scott Boyer, engineered by Packy Lundholm at Sound Vault Studios in Chicago, and mixed in part by iconic R&B producer/engineer "Bassy" Bob Brockmann (TLC, Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, etc) and band member Nathan Mark.

Fans can catch Sneezy on tour, for a glimpse into the new songs and experience them live. Their live performances are best characterized by engulfing grooves, crowd interaction, and occasional freak dancing. The band enthusiastically states, "We are going to be playing this music to all who are willing to listen. COVID-19 has affected us all. However, through this process, we have learned that we love each other and playing together. But at the end of the day, sharing our music with our audiences is what really gives us the biggest source of joy as a group. The people we play to are what makes us whole and we are so grateful to be able to play live shows again."

With the release of Open Doors, Sneezy is excited for the world to witness their growth and maturation as individual musicians as well as a group. "The creative ideas and innovation that are showcased on these songs is really exciting to us", comments saxophonist Pat Girdaukas. "This album is something that we are proud to call our own, and we feel that the public will find it to be on a new level of excellence for us in every conceivable way."

