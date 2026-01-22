Skokie Theatre Will Present Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY in February

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MadKap Productions will present the musical COMPANY for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. from Feb 6 through Mar 1, 2026, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Feb 25 at 1:30 pm, and on Sat matinee on Feb 28 at 2:00 pm.

There is no performance on Fri, February 27. Tickets are $48 general admission, $42 for seniors and students and can be purchased online or by calling 847-677-7761

This groundbreaking musical explores the complexities of modern relationships, commitment, and loneliness. Set in the bustling world of New York City, the story follows Robert, a single man surrounded by his married friends, as he navigates the ups and downs of love, friendship, and finding his place in the world. Stephen Sondheim's iconic score and witty lyrics include well known songs like “Ladies Who Lunch” and “I'm Not Getting Married Today.” COMPANY delivers a smart, poignant, and entertaining look at what it means to be truly connected.

The original 1970 production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards. The 2018 Broadway production also set a record with nine Tony nominations, the most ever received by a revival.

COMPANY features Graham Todd as Bobby, with Rena Ahmed, Emma Blonda, Natalie Pearl Evans, Aaron J. Godwin, Kelly Killorin, Tyler Lord, Gabriel Reitemeier, Sarah Sapperstein, Conner H Schroeder, Anna Seibert, Jenna Smith, Aidan Sternberg, Jamie Todd, Elijah Warfield, Fatima Zahara.

COMPANY is directed by Steve Scott, the Producer for over 30 years at Goodman Theatre, where he oversaw more than 200 productions and is now a member of Goodman's Artistic Collective. He is joined by multi Jeff Award winner Jeremy Ramey as Music Director with choreography by CeCe Lampa. Set Design is by Brian Wasserman, with Lighting Design by Pat Henderson, Costume Design by Kasey Brown, Property Design by Ollie van de Heuval and Sound Design by Elijah McTiernan, Wendy Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.

COMPANY is the fourth production in MadKap Productions' 11th season at Skokie Theatre, which started in July with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM and included productions of PIPPIN and DEATHTRAP. The season concludes in April with Tennessee Williams' classic drama A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.

For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761