Shakespeare Project Of Chicago to Open 30th Anniversary With MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Project of Chicago will kick off its 30th Anniversary Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's dark comedy MEASURE FOR MEASURE, running Nov. 16-20 at four Chicagoland venues.

In the 19th century, Lord Acton wrote, "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." He could have been writing about what occurs in Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE.

Duke Vincentio appoints Angelo to oversee Vienna during his absence; however, the Duke secretly remains to observe his deputy, a strict Puritan. Angelo proceeds to persecute a young man named Claudio for the crime of fornication, sentencing him to death on a technicality, only to fall madly in love with Claudio's sister, a chaste and innocent nun named Isabella, when she comes to plead for her brother's life.

Directed by Erin Sloan, the cast includes Christian Davis Aldridge as Claudio; Josh Carpenter as the Duke; Andie Dae as Isabella; Joe Fernandez as Elbow, Friar Peter, and Gentleman; Bradley Halverson as Mariana, Mistress Overdone, and Justice; Leslie Ann Handelman as Escalus; Benjamin Jouras as Pompey; Tim Kough as the Provost; Joe Lehman as Angelo; Lauren Miller as Francisca, Barnardine, and Servant; Tom Morin as Lucio; and Stephanie Neuerburg as Juliet, Froth, and Messenger;

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Christopher Prentice is the stage manager and Derek Matson is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required)

Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire (registration required)

The Shakespeare Project's 30th Anniversary Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, continues in February with THE WINTER'S TALE, directed by Artistic Director Peter Garino. In April, J.R. Sullivan will return to direct THE TEMPEST. The season will conclude in June with KING LEAR, directed by Associate Artistic Director Michelle Shupe.

For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.

Comments