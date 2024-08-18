Screenplay WITHIN A SHADOW Gets Theatrical Rebirth at The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lex The Movie, in association with Red Theater, has announced the new play 'Within A Shadow'. LaRose Washington's screenplay, recognized by Austin Film Festival, ScreenCraft, and Stage 32, is being adapted for the stage and making its debut at The Den Theatre on September 5th, with performances scheduled through October 13th, 2024.

In this culturally relevant story, 'Within a Shadow' is about a quirky Black college senior who juggles awkward crushes, fierce friendships, and cultural clashes at her predominantly white university, all while fighting a battle of self-worth and cultural identity. Utilizing high contrast lighting techniques, choreography, and clever comedy to convey salient messages; 'Within A Shadow' ensures viewers an engaging and thought provoking experience to remember. The production features a diverse cast and crew containing both Jeff Award winners and up-and-coming talent. The amazing cast features LaRose Washington, Theresa Liebhart, SaniaFaith, Lydia Moss, Matt Chester, Tanner Sabol, Will Colley, Jeffrey David Thomas, Margo Harper, and Jeanne Scurek along with the incredible understudies Tierra Matthews, Sophie Civetta, Garrett Wiegel, Clarence Young, and Shakira Reedus.

"LaRose is a valued member of Red Theater's artistic community, and we are so excited to help bring her moving, hilarious play to life." says Clare Brennan, Co-Artistic Director at Red Theater. "After reading the script, we couldn't wait to help share this impactful story with our audience and beyond."

'Within a Shadow' opens at The Den Theatre from September 5th until October 13th, 2024. Evening performances on Thursday to Saturdays begin at 8:00 PM, and Sunday matinee performances begin at 3:00 PM.

Tickets for "Within A Shadow" are available now at The Den Theatre or by calling (773) 697-3830.

About Lex The Movie LLC:

Lex The Movie is a production company that focuses on putting impactful stories into the world that foster growth and healing while also giving people a good laugh.

About Red Theater:

Red Theater is a non-profit community resource committed to making theater by putting people first. With foundational ideals of radical transparency, community care, and meaningful experience, Red Theater strives to bring access to theater to anyone who wants it.

About The Den Theatre:

The Den Theatre is a leading Theatre company in Chicago with a mission to bring artists and audiences together in the spirit of respect, empathy, and community. The Den is a center for entertainment and artistic expression, providing a warm and diverse environment where everyone feels welcome and empowered to gather, play, create and share.

Photo Illustration: Jo Riedner - @Earthbound_Sky

