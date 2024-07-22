SWINGING ON A STAR, JARED BRADSHAW SINGS BING CROSBY to Return to Marriott Theatre

Performances will take place September 23-24.
Broadway baritone Jared Bradshaw will return to Marriott Theatre to celebrate the songs made popular by Bing Crosby. Bradshaw, who last appeared at Marriott Theatre in December 2019, is a veteran of the Great White Way, appearing in JERSEY BOYS and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Also featuring a trio of talented dolls singing the infectious harmonies of the Andrews Sisters, this is one humdinger of a good time! Traditional hits include “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive,” “It's Been a Long, Long Time,” and “White Christmas.”
Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com.
Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.
