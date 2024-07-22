SWINGING ON A STAR, JARED BRADSHAW SINGS BING CROSBY to Return to Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway baritone Jared Bradshaw will return to Marriott Theatre to celebrate the songs made popular by Bing Crosby. Bradshaw, who last appeared at Marriott Theatre in December 2019, is a veteran of the Great White Way, appearing in JERSEY BOYS and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Also featuring a trio of talented dolls singing the infectious harmonies of the Andrews Sisters, this is one humdinger of a good time! Traditional hits include “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive,” “It's Been a Long, Long Time,” and “White Christmas.”



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com.

Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.



