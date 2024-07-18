SHUCKED, HADESTOWN & More Join Broadway In Chicago 2025 Line Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago has revealed six new shows joining its lineup. SHUCKED and KIMBERLY AKIMBO are in the next Broadway In Chicago Season, on sale this fall. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and HADESTOWN will return to Chicago next year for limited engagements. All six shows will participate in Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert on Monday, August 12.

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.





SHUCKED

January 7 – 19, 2025

CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monore

SHUCKED is a Tony Award–winning musical comedy. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. SHUCKED is about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County.



Come From Away

January 21 – 26, 2025

CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monore

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.



On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical

April 2 – April 20, 2025

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W Randolph

Link to EPK

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!



Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and —above all —Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical —it is a state of mind.



Hadestown

May 6 – 18, 2025

CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe

Link to EPK

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed



new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



TINA –The Tina Turner Musical

June 3 – 8, 2025

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W Randolph

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA –The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all



time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA –The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.



Kimberly Akimbo

June 10 – 22, 2025

CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe

Link to EPK

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure

