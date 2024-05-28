Rhapsody Theater Celebrates Father's Day With A Magic-Filled Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rhapsody Theater invites families to celebrate the Father’s Day weekend.

Regarded as one of the top magicians in the world today with a crazy talent for comedic improvising, popular Disney Cruise Line performer David Williamson knows how to get the whole family laughing - from kids to parents, to even the most jaded of teenagers.

Making a rare Chicago appearance, Williamson performs his new side-splitting, mind-bending magic show Ridiculous! at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. in Rogers Park, offering fun for all ages.

All dads receiv a custom magic book with 101 magic tricks to learn with their children and a special deck of cards (value $25).

Father’s Day weekend performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 13-15 at 7:30 PM with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16 at 2:00 PM. Tickets for Father’s Day weekend and performances through June 30 can be purchased at https://rhapsodytheater.com/.

Williamson, a ten-year veteran featured performer for Disney Cruise Lines, is adept at performing for family audiences and incorporates kids into the show at every turn. “After over 10 years as a featured performer on Disney Cruise Lines, I have fallen in love with performing for family audiences.” said Williamson. “I love having kids at the show, and I incorporate them into the act as well. The show is for everyone!”

Making his Rhapsody Theater debut with Ridiculous!, Williamson is also known for his tours with Circus 1903 and The Illusionists on Broadway. Ridiculous! is a brand new solo full-length magic production created for The Rhapsody Theater. Mixing illusions, comedy, and a dash of anarchy, the show is an uproarious evening of controlled chaos ruminating on the meaning of the word ridiculous.

“Ridiculous! transcends the boundaries of a mere theatrical performance; it serves as a one-man rebellion against the monotony of a life too often bogged down by seriousness. This show is not just an escape, but a full-on revolt against the mundane, offering a sanctuary of laughter, wonder, and awe. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!” said Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD, Rhapsody Theater LLC managing partner and resident performer as the Physician Magician.

More about David Williamson

A born showman and accomplished sleight-of-hand artist, David Williamson dazzles audiences with a blend of heart-stopping magic and sidesplitting hilarity. He has been featured on ABC’s “Champions of Magic,” where he appeared with Princess Stephanie as he performed his miracles at various locations in and around Monaco. Williamson has also co-starred in several top-rated prime-time network specials, including CBS’ “Magicians’ Favorite Magicians,” NBC’s “Houdini: Unlocking His Mysteries” and NBC’s “World’s Greatest Magic III.” He was seen recently on The CW’s “Masters of Illusion” TV series as well as “America’s Got Talent.” Williamson has developed TV shows for Walt Disney Productions and ABC, as well as consulting on TV specials for illusionists David Copperfield and David Blaine. His bestselling magic book, Williamson’s Wonders, has been translated into three languages.

Williamson is also featured as the Ringmaster in the exciting show “Circus 1903” currently touring the world and returning to the UK for a holiday tour and starred with fellow magicians on Broadway in “The Illusionists.” He is also a frequent favorite Guest Entertainer on Disney Cruise Lines. Recently, Williamson was honored with the Performance Fellowship by the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. In 2017, Williamson was named The Magic Castle’s Magician of the Year. He was also recently awarded Honorary Lifetime Membership by the UK’s Magic Circle, the world’s premier magical society.

Performance Schedule & Tickets

Ridiculous! with David Williamson is performed at The Rhapsody Theater through June 30: typically, Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:30 PM; and Saturdays at 2:00 PM, and 7:30 PM. Please check the website for special performance dates. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with one intermission. Tickets starting at $20.00, are now on sale, online at https://rhapsodytheater.thundertix.com/events/218941 or at The Rhapsody Theater box office.

About The Rhapsody Theater

Built in 1912 as the Morse Theater, this destination at 1328 W. Morse Avenue has long-been a source of arts and entertainment (formerly operating as the Co-Ed Theater and the Mayne Stage). Since its reopening in 2022 by Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD, Chicago’s own Physician Magician, The Rhapsody Theater has brought a Vegas-style entertainment experience to Rogers Park. This includes a newly developed, full-service restaurant and three bars throughout providing a welcoming spot for both patrons and community members to enjoy year-round. The multi-faceted theater is perfectly primed for its world-class performances. With state-of-the-art acoustics and versatile seating arrangements, the space allows for enhanced, intimate, and large format experiences. In addition to magic arts talent, The Rhapsody Theater also presents cabaret and other live music concert programming.

The Rhapsody Theater is conveniently located steps away from the Morse Red line ‘El’ station in Rogers Park. Complimentary parking is available in an adjacent lot (subject to availability) in addition to plentiful nearby street parking.

For more information about The Rhapsody Theater or to purchase tickets, please visit https://rhapsodytheater.com/

