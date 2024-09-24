Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodman Theatre’s season-opening production of INHERIT THE WIND centers on a fictionalized version of the 1925 “Scopes Monkey” trial — at its heart, a debate on creationism vs. evolutionism. Though playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee make it clear they’re on the side of evolution, it’s still a treat to watch this production’s Matthew Harrison Brady (Alexander Gemignani) and Henry Drummond (Harry Lennix) go head-to-head in a verbal spar. I think it’s a risk to stage a classic play, like this piece from 1955, and claim it points to the current moment. But in the case of Artistic Associate Henry Godinez’s production, that holds up fairly well for INHERIT THE WIND. It’s not really a stretch to stage a classic that advocates for the ability to have original thoughts and challenge ideas in 2024.

Luckily, this production avoids creakiness. The first act moves swiftly as the residents of Hillsboro, Tennessee prepare for the trial of biology teacher Bertram Cates (a sweet and soft-spoken Christopher Llewyn Ramirez), who had the audacity to teach Darwin’s ORIGIN OF SPECIES to his students. The second act focused on the trial proceedings feels a bit long. Likewise, the play’s ending reads overly moralistic and tidy — ironic considering it has a message of ambiguity. But overall, this is a lovely staging of a classic, and it highlights the relevance of the text.

Godinez directs an ensemble of some great Chicago talent. It’s no surprise that Gemignani and Lennix are both commanding performers. As the daughter of Reverend Jeremiah Brown (Ryan Kitley), Tyler Meredith is particularly effective as Rachel. While Rachel’s conflict between living up to her father’s expectations and her romantic interest in Cates is rather obvious, Meredith plays the role with genuine feeling — particularly when Rachel’s called to the stand. Meredith plays her character arc with grace and poise, and her performance underscores that Rachel’s turmoil mirrors one of the play’s main questions: When you’re spoonfed specific teachings from birth, how does that leave room for original thought and growth?

While INHERIT THE WIND is a serious piece, this production likewise maximizes the levity. Mi Kang is playful and prodding as E.K. Hornbeck, an eager journalist who finds herself a fish out of water in the deeply Christian Hillsboro. Kang’s delivery is simultaneously relaxed and sly, particularly when she’s offering Meredith a taste of an apple in the courtroom (“Don’t worry. I’m not the serpent, Little Eva. This isn’t from the Tree of Knowledge.”) Young performers Thomas Murphy Molony as Howard and Presley Rose Jones as Melinda, two Hillsboro pre-teens, have wonderful presence and a fun exchange in the play’s opening scene. Christopher Kale Jones is also a comedic highlight as Tom Davenport, Brady’s exasperated legal aid. Jones has great physicality and line deliveries as he conveys Davenport’s increasing frustration with the messy legal proceedings.

As Brady and Drummond, Gemignani and Lennix are the powerhouses the play demands. Gemignani plays Brady with a massive air of self-indulgence and self-righteousness. Lennix gleefully dives into Drummond’s desire to play the contrarian. While the trial proceedings in the second run a bit long, it’s never dull to watch these two face off. Gemignani and Lennix lend distinct but equally matched intensities to their performances.

While the play is clearly pro-evolution (like this critic), this production also hammers home INHERIT THE WIND’s message that free speech, debate, and novel ideas are important for societal progress...and that we’d be wise to take the concept of respectful debate to heart.

INHERIT THE WIND runs through October 20, 2024 in the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

