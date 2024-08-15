Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is a fun and faithful adaptation of the 1985 film — but it’s overly long and generically scored. With music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Silvestri composed the film’s original score) and book by Bob Gale, the musical has a typical pop Broadway score — with some 1950s flare when protagonist Marty McFly travels back in time to 1955.

Hard-core BACK TO THE FUTURE fans will definitely enjoy the visuals — Marty and his scientist friend Doc Brown have their quintessential adventures in a souped-up DeLorean from set designer Tim Hatley; Finn Ross’s video designs help give the illusion of Marty time traveling at the iconic 88 miles per hour. Marty travels back from 1985 to 1955; when he accidentally interferes with his parents’ meeting, he must find a way to bring them together — or erase himself and his siblings Dan and Linda from existence. Likewise, Marty knows he must return back to 1985 so he can save Doc from plutonium poisoning. While Marty calls his situation “heavy,” it’s all in good fun.

And while Marty travels through time at a rapid clip, the show doesn’t mirror that same pace. The first act is fairly tight, but the latter half suffers from the classic second act slump. While Don Stephenson is equal parts affable and daffy as Doc, he has two second act numbers that are easy cuts: The opener “21st Century” and a rambling song “For The Dreamers” about great scientists that preceded him. Many of the songs throughout the show are likewise on the nose, explicitly referencing time and future in the lyrics. Otherwise, the songs refer to generalized emotional states such as the slightly cringey “Pretty Baby,” in which Marty’s mother Lorraine back in 1955 develops a crush on her future son. It’s a tough storyline, but Zan Berube as Lorraine and Caden Brauch as Marty handle it surprisingly well so it never becomes too creepy.

The show’s most winning number is easily “Put Your Mind to It” in which Marty tries to teach his timid teenaged father George how to become more confident. It’s a high energy number that has the most specificity of them all, and Burke Swanson is an absolute scene stealer as George. Under the direction of John Rando, Swanson is one of the highlights in this ensemble. He has terrific physicality, contorting himself into all sorts of awkward shapes and positions to convey George’s lack of backbone. Berube has a nice, bright tone and general bubbly energy as the teenage Lorraine.

Brauch is affable as Marty. He accomplishes the goal of making you want to root for him, even as the character lacks a lot of particular personality traits. Brauch also has an immensely enjoyable singing voice, and he’s particularly suited for the 11 o’clock number “The Power of Love” (the musical also features “Earth Angel” and “Johnny B. Goode” from the movie).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is a fun and agreeable journey through time. Fans of the movie will enjoy this faithful stage rendering, and this is a really fun ensemble to watch.

The Broadway In Chicago engagement of the BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL national tour runs through September 1 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 West Randolph. Tickets range from $40-$145.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

