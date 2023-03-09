Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace

Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace

Production runs through March 19

Mar. 09, 2023  

The sun is still out....

The new national tour of Annie is the current offering at Chicago's Cadillac Palace. Hard to believe Annie has been entertaining audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Jenn Thompson's recreation is very similar to the original production and why not? She was the original Pepper in the Broadway run starring Andrea McArdle. Ms. Thompson's history with Annie is very apparent in this production. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. This production is the national tour debut for each of these young actors. This is also Ellie Rose Pulsifer's (Annie) national tour debut. She fits the role perfectly. Especially touching was her interaction with Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter breathtaking). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino's commanding portrayal spot on), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Nick Bernardi and Krista Curry) round out the villains in Annie's life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Mark Woodward in his national tour debut) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portray Oliver Warbucks' employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!

The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie's appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks' home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie's adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.

Scenic director Wilson Chin along with the lighting designed by Philip Rosenberg really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Alejo Vietti's costumes are so incredibly authentic. His designs for Grace are stunning. There was an audible gasp when Grace appears in her gown for Annie's adoption celebration party. Patricia Wilcox' choreography was filled with high energy and stayed true to the original. The orphans dance to You're Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Elaine Davidson filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. During the final chorus of Tomorrow during curtain call, the audience sings along as well. This new national tour is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Cadillac.



Congo Square Theatre Hosts Celebration Of Healing - Free Community Events Exploring Health Photo
Congo Square Theatre Hosts 'Celebration Of Healing' - Free Community Events Exploring Healthcare Inequality
Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square) has announced the latest iteration of its Celebration of Healing programming initiative, to be held in conjunction with the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater.
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates Photo
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings. 
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Comes to the Court Theatre Photo
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Comes to the Court Theatre
Court Theatre - under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director - is overjoyed to present the fourth and final production of its 2022/23 season: The Gospel at Colonus.
LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf This Sprin Photo
LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf This Spring
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the Chicago premiere of Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ Last Night and the Night Before, a moving exploration of love – Black, queer, familial – and what must be sacrificed to raise a child.

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)


Review: ANNIE at Cadillac PalaceReview: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace
March 9, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNIE at Cadillac Palace? The new national tour of Annie is the current offering at Chicago's Cadillac Palace. Hard to believe Annie has been entertaining audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Jenn Thompson's recreation is very similar to the original production and why not? She was the original Pepper in the Broadway run starring Andrea McArdle. Ms. Thompson's history with Annie is very apparent in this production. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. This production is the national tour debut for each of these young actors. This is also Ellie Rose Pulsifer's (Annie) national tour debut. She fits the role perfectly. Especially touching was her interaction with Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter breathtaking). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino's commanding portrayal spot on), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Nick Bernardi and Krista Curry) round out the villains in Annie's life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Mark Woodward in his national tour debut) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portray Oliver Warbucks' employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott TheatreReview: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre
February 26, 2023

What did our critic think of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount TheatreReview: INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre?
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, ILReview: A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
February 3, 2023

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL? A Chorus Line, Michael Bennett's iconic love letter to performers on the line anywhere, opened last night at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. How do I write about this show which holds a special place in my heart? During the late '70s and '80s, I saw ACL 13 times at the Auditorium, Shubert and Blackstone theaters. I was lucky to see Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Lupone and Tony Teague in lead roles. Director Jane Lanier has preserved Michael's vision from 1975 including original choreography by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian and book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Jane, I (and countless others) cannot thank you enough. There were a few updates which were subtle and worked perfectly. The costumes designed by Sarah Cubbage and Heather C. Jackson were done with nuance from Theoni V. Aldredge's original Broadway design. Andrew Boyce's recreation of the mirrors was breathtaking. Lighting has been a special part of ACL and Julie Mack's design was awe inspiring. Christopher Sargent conducting the orchestra brought to life once again Marvin Hamlisch's toe tapping, humming and singing along score and Edward Kleban's lyrics.
Review: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire ILReview: BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
February 2, 2023

What did our critic think of Big Fish? The new theater season has begun. The current production at Marriott Theatre is Big Fish which is based upon the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August. The book is by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Under the direction of Henry Godinez and associate director and choreographer Tommy Rapley, this story of a big fish, a witch, Karl the giant, a mermaid and a circus run by a werewolf are brought to life in all their glory. In the end, though, it is about love and family.
share