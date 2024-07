Redtwist's THE NORMAL HEART By Larry Kramer Now Opening August 25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has announced that due to ongoing construction at the theatre, The Normal Heart, written by Larry Kramer and directed by Ensemble Member Ted Hoerl, will now run August 25 - September 29.

Larry Kramer's beautiful, searing play about the earliest days of the AIDS epidemic, based on his experience organizing Gay Men's Health Crisis, opens Redtwist's newly renovated venue. The play, winner of Tony, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards, tells the story of an advocacy group that struggled against government suppression and internal strife in the face of the disappearance of their community. This heart wrenching, humanist play, written more than 40 years ago about a small group of advocates calling for action from a government that insists that nothing is wrong, seems darkly familiar and more universal than ever.

The Normal Heart cast includes Peter Ferneding (Ned Weeks); Zachary Linnert (Felix Turner); Philip C. Matthews (Bruce Niles); Joshua Servantez* (Mickey Marcus); Cameron Austin Brown (he/him,Tommy Boatwright); Christopher Meister (Ben Weeks); Tamara Rozofsky ( Dr. Emma Brookner); Gardy Gilbert (Hiram/David/Examining Doctor/Orderly); Caleb Crawford (Craig/ Grady/Orderly); Matt Fayfer (Ned Weeks U/S); Riley Lucas (Felix Turner U/S); Michael Oakes (Bruce Niles U/S); Eddie Ledford (Mickey Marcus U/S); Cameron Cai (Tommy Boatwright U/S); Phil Aman (Ben Weeks U/S) and Brenden Zwiebel (Craig/Grady/Orderly U/S).

The Normal Heart production team includes Ted Hoerl* (director); Rashaad A. Bond (assistant director); Taylor Pfenning (costume designer); Nick Bartleson (props designer); Ashly Demay (dramaturg); Cat Davis* (lighting designer); Amy Rappa (they/she, stage manager); Dusty Brown* (co-artistic director) and Eileen Dixon* (co-artistic director).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

Tickets

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Press opening is Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m. The anticipated running time, including intermission, is 120 minutes. Single tickets will go on sale in August for $35 at RedtwistTheatre.org with discounts available for seniors, students and industry professionals and pay-what-you-can for all Friday performances.

