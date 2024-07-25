SHUCKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More Join Broadway In Chicago's Free Summer Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago has announced all sixteen shows performing at its free summer concert in Millennium Park on August 12, 2024. The FREE BROADWAY IN CHICAGO SUMMER CONCERT, sponsored and hosted by ABC 7 Chicago, will take place at 6:15 pm at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park (201 E Randolph St).

Hot from Broadway shows participating include BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (which will start performances the following day at the Cadillac Palace Theatre), SOME LIKE IT HOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, & JULIET, SHUCKED, and KIMBERLY AKIMBO.

Theatre fans will be delighted by a number from the World Premiere musical, ALI, which celebrates the life of Muhammad Ali. The Apostolic Church of God Praise Team, consisting of 26 singers, is excited to accompany ALI for this performance.

There will also be selections from the newly announced TITANIQUE, TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, and HADESTOWN. In addition, there will be exciting performances from returning favorites: LES MISÉRABLES, MEAN GIRLS, AIN’T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, and a performance from the 30th Anniversary Production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Every summer in Millennium Park, the City of Chicago proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more—performed by some of Chicago’s best-loved cultural institutions. For the latest news and events, visit millenniumpark.org.

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway In Chicago, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 24 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments