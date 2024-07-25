Steep Theatre Extends A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steep Theatre has added a two-week extension of its sold-out, Chicago premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, directed by ensemble member Robin Witt.

The production will now run through Saturday, September 7, at the Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa). The original run of the production, which was slated to run through August 25th, sold out this past Tuesday after a successful opening weekend. Tickets for the extension will go on sale via Steep's website (www.steeptheatre.com) on Monday, July 29, at 9:00 AM. This will be the only extension of this production run.

This poignant and powerful story of two single fathers from disparate backgrounds searching for connection opened to capacity crowds, a Jeff Recommendation, and rave reviews. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune gave the production its highest rating of Four Stars, calling it a "deftly toned and profoundly honest" drama of "quiet despair, but also, maybe, of resilience and hope."

A Case for the Existence of God premiered at New York's Signature Theatre in April 2022 and won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play. The show features Steep Ensemble Members Debo Balogun (Red Rex, Zürich, Light Falls) and Nate Faust (Pomona, Red Rex, Earthquakes in London, Light Falls, The Writer). Faust and Balogun recently worked with director Robin Witt on Simon Stephens' Light Falls.

2024 Steep productions will be performed at local Chicago venues while their newly acquired Edgewater building is in the process of transforming into a state of the art performance space, artistic home, and cultural center that will serve the company for years to come.

About Steep Theatre

Founded in 2000 by three actors, Steep has grown into a dynamic ensemble of forty-five theatre artists, supported by a dedicated and inspired team of arts administrators and community members. Described by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune as "the most fearless theater in town", Steep creates powerful productions of plays by today's most exciting writers and features the work of Chicago's hottest theatre artists in an intimate, accessible space. Steep is known as a home for hard-hitting, finely-tuned ensemble work. With each production, the company has shepherded a growing community of audiences and artists into bold new territories of story and performance. Steep Theatre is committed to creating an inclusive and anti-racist environment for making and watching theatre. To learn more, please visit https://steeptheatre.com/antiracism.

Steep is in the midst of its Lights Up Edgewater Capital Campaign to support the creation of Steep's new theater and artistic home and to fund robust and equitable compensation for artists and staff. To learn more about this campaign, please visit www.steeptheatre.com/lightsup.

Comments