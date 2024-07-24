Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Reveals Cast And Creative Team For Sarah Ruhl's DEAR ELIZABETH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed the cast, creative and production teams for Dear Elizabeth, the first production of its 2024 - 2025 season, written by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Remy Bumppo Creative Producer Christina Casano, October 17 - November 17, at Theater Wit.

Previews are Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with additional matinees Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2:30p.m. Post-show discussions will be held after the following performances: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

The Audio Description/Touch Tour performance is Thursday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and the Open Caption performance is Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Discounted two-show subscriptions are currently available at RemyBumppo.org.

Single tickets are $15 - $55 and are on sale now at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.

In 1947, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell's first letters sparked a friendship that spanned 30 years, crossing continents and filling countless pages. Their correspondence, a blend of poetry and personal musings, became the anchor of their tumultuous lives. Despite rare meetings, their connection transcended the bounds of a traditional love story, evolving into a profound friendship.

“Dear Elizabeth is a beautiful play that centers on friendship, and I am so excited to dig into this story. I was struck by this script almost immediately when I read it - it's about how love is expansive and isn't just one thing or another,” said Director Christina Casano. “These are two people who see each other in a way no one else does, who understand each other's artistry and personal struggles in ways no one else can. This play is moving, theatrical and is a story in which two people can build a world together through their letters and love.”

Dear Elizabeth peeks into the private lives of two literary giants, revealing their vulnerabilities, insecurities and the intimacy of their bond. Sarah Ruhl creates a poignant narrative by weaving the poets' letters together, providing a window into their extraordinary connection, the enduring power of their words, and, ultimately, the transformative power of language and art.

"Dear Elizabeth is a portrait of a relationship that defies definition. I am deeply moved by Sarah Ruhl's exploration of the connection between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “This connection never became fully romantic but extended well beyond the platonic. In Ruhl's examination of what-might-have-beens, she illuminates the depths and complexities of a friendship we don't have sufficient language to define. I am thrilled to launch our season with Dear Elizabeth and with our Creative Producer Christina Casano at the helm."

The cast for Dear Elizabeth features Leah Karpel* (Elizabeth) and Christopher Sheard* (Robert) with understudies Morgan Burkey (Elizabeth U/S) and JT Nagle (Robert U/S).

The creative and production team for Dear Elizabeth includes Christina Casano (Director/Creative Producer), Jean E. Compton* (stage manager), Devon Hayakawa (dramaturg), Sophie Goddard (assistant stage manager), Eduardo Xavier+ (assistant director), Catalina Niño (scenic designer), Kotryna Hilko^ (costume designer), Max Grano De Oro (lighting designer), John Boeshe (projections designer), Christopher Kriz^ (sound designer), Isa Noe (props designer), Micah Figueroa (intimacy/movement designer), Nick Chamernik (assistant light designer/head electrician), Janelle Smith (assistant costume designer), Marti Lyons (Artistic Director), Addoris Davis^ (Production Manager), Tanya Palmer (artistic producer), Nick Peebles (technical director), Jasmine B. Gunter (casting director) and Katie Galetti (casting consultant).

+ denotes Core Ensemble Member

^ denotes Associate Artist

* denotes member of Actors Equity Association

