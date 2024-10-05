Red Theater to Present DOGS, A World Premiere By Hanna Kime, in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Theater will open the 24/25 season with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Hanna Kime's DOGS, directed by Becca Holloway, running November 1 - 24, 2024 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. The production features Elisabeth Del Toro, Stephanie Shum, Allyce Torres, Tatiana Pavela, Isabella Moran del Cueto, and Julian “Joolz” Stroop, understudied by Jordan Levene, Haley Bolithon, Jaime Nebeker, and Daniel Martin.

“It is the Fourth of July sometime in the future, and history is about to be made. We are about to witness the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. The five women invited to this stage have set out to conquer nature, destroy their own limits, and shatter our perception of what the human body is or isn't capable of. DOGS is a dizzying, anti-plot, high-intensity exploration of capitalism, competition, and consumption that begs the question: how long can we keep all this up?” - New Play Exchange

Tickets are on sale now at www.redtheater.org. General admission tickets are $30. As part of Red's mission to make theater by putting people first, a limited number of $10 access tickets are available for students, artists, or anyone on a tight budget. Purchasing a ticket at our $50 pay-it-forward tier helps us sustain Red's accessibility efforts. Use code ACCESS at checkout for $10 tickets.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Title: DOGS

Playwright: Hanna Kime

Director: Becca Holloway

Cast: Elisabeth Del Toro (One), Stephanie Shum (Two), Allyce Torres (Three), Tatiana Pavela (Four), Isabella Moran del Cueto (Five), Julian “Joolz” Stroop (The Host),

Understudies: Jordan Levene (One/Five U/s), Haley Bolithon (Two/Three U/s), Jaime Nebeker (Four U/s), and Daniel Martin (The Host U/s).

Production Team: Ella Johnson (stage manager), Katy Campbell (assistant director), Chas Mathieu (props design), Madeline Felauer (costume design), Jack Goodman (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Hunter Cole (scenic design), Jamie Macpherson (fight & design), and Andy Cahoon (production manager).

Location: The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave, Chicago

Previews: Wed 10/30 & Thurs 10/31 @ 7:30P

Opening night: Friday, November 1st @ 7:30P

Run dates: Friday, November 1 - Sunday, November 24, 2024

Curtain times: Wednesdays – Saturdays @ 7:30P, Sundays @ 3P; Sat 11/16 @ 2P

Tickets: Tickets available now at www.redtheater.org

ABOUT RED THEATER

Red Theater's mission is to make theater by putting people first. Founded in 2013, Red's productions have included 10 Chicago premieres and 8 world premieres. We work from our core values of radical transparency, community care, and meaningful experience. These ideals drive us to bring access to theater to anyone who wants it, with an intentional focus on those restricted by financial and physical disability.

