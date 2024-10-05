PrideArts to Stage Adult Holiday Panto THROBBIN WOOD Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PrideArts has announced it will again counter the plethora of family-friendly holiday shows with one of Tom Whalley's very adult and very silly British adult holiday pantos. This year's panto will be THROBBIN WOOD, Whalley's bawdy send-up of the Robin Hood legends. Like 2022's JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK and 2023's SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY, THROBBIN WOOD will include songs, dances and audience participation along with a nonstop barrage of some of the most clever and shameless puns imaginable. It promises to be, as CHICAGO ON STAGE's Karen Topham said of last year's panto, “risqué, goofy, boisterous, and just plain fun…a show that would never happen at the Goodman.” THROBBIN WOOD will open to the press on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm, following previews on November 15 and 17; and play Wednesdays through Sundays to December 15, 2024 (no performances November 27-29).



Taylor Pasche (she/her), Artistic Director of the company Off-Key Anthem and director of their acclaimed world premiere musical TRU: A MUSICAL ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH, will direct. Pasche's cast will include four veterans of SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY: Bryan Fowler (as Throbbin Wood), Emma Robie (Maid Marian), Danielle Bahn (Fairy Glitter-ous), and Neill Kelly (Nanny Fanny). They will be joined by Ryder Dean McDaniel (Sheriff/King Dick), Freddy Mauricio (Silly Willy), Jackson Anderson (Little Jonnie), Jack Gordon (Triar F**k), and Kyle Johnson (Anal-A-Dale). Understudies are Elyssa Trevino (u/s Maid Marian and Fairy Glitter-ous), Cammerron Baits (u/s Triar F**k and Nanny Fanny), Jeremy Cox (u/s Silly Willy, Anal-A-Dale, and Little Jonnie), Kyle Johnson (u/s Throbbin Wood), and Jackson Anderson (u/s Sheriff).

In addition to Pasche as stage director, the Production Team will include Chad Gearig (Music Director), Jen Cupani (Choreographer), Hayley Wallenfeldt (Scenic Designer), Victoria Jablonski (Costume Designer), Jack Goodman (Lighting Designer), Val Gardner (Sound Designer), Annaleigh Stone (Props Designer), Lana Whittington (Fight and Intimacy Choreographer), Caitlin Preuss (Assistant Director and Assistant Choreographer), Corbin Paulino (Stage Manager), Emily Kelly (Assistant Stage Manager), Tseela Sokolin-Maimon (Technical Director), and Lea Davis (Lead Electrician).



Performances will be at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. Tickets are priced at $35 for regular performances November 18-December 15 and $25 for previews November 15 and 17. Seniors and students will receive a $5 discount for all performances. Tickets are on sale at www.pridearts.org or by phone 773-857-0222.



The fine folk of Got-wood Forest are terrorized by taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Frottingham, who'll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and do the dirty with Maid Marian. Only the outlaw Throbbin Wood, Triar F**k, and the Horny Men can save the day. With the help of the hapless Silly Willy, his mother Nanny Fanny and the magical Fairy Glitter-ous, can Got-wood be saved from the Sheriff? Or will they be left all a-quiver? Find out in the mucky, merry old adult pantomime that's right on target! BIOS Taylor Pasche (Director) Taylor Pasche is a Chicago-based Director and Dramaturg experienced in new works, musical theatre, and mental health coordination. She is a graduate of Texas State University's Performance and Production Department with a degree specializing in Directing. Taylor pulls from her experience as a queer, neurodivergent, female artist, and always looks to challenge preconceived stigmas and beliefs. Recent credits include [title of show] (PrideArts), Die Hard 4 Your Luv (The Factory Theater), A Christmas Story (JPAC), as well as collaborations with Fat Theatre Project, Rhinofest, and Red Theatre.



Tom Whalley (Playwright) is the author of nearly 20 “pantomimes” in the British tradition. The majority of the scripts are contemporary takes on traditional fairy tales, but suitable for general audiences, while others, like JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK, SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY, and A-LAD-IN, are strictly for adult audiences. Jay Españo (PrideArts Artistic Director). Born in Manila, The Philippines, he joined the prestigious Tanghalang Pilipino's Actors Company in 1998, where he trained with acclaimed Filipino director Nonon Padilla. He acted in several commercials, television series and films. Notably, he was a regular cast member of Koko KwikKwak - a spin-off of Batibot (Philippine SESAME STREET). He toured The Philippines with that show's mascots, performing for kids throughout the country. In 2000, Jay was one of many Filipino actors who were cast in the Action Theater Singapore's hit musical CHANG AND ENG, which toured Asia for several years.

Since moving to the Chicago area, Jay has worked with storefront theater companies such as Silk Road Rising, Prologue, Ghostlight, Halcyon, City Lit, and PrideArts. Most recently, he directed the musical GAY CARD for PrideArts, and City Lit Theater's world premiere musical AZTEC HUMAN SACRIFICE. He has played the role of the King in Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I with various theater companies in the US and in Canada.

ABOUT PRIDEARTS

PrideArts tells queer stories on a variety of platforms, including both live and virtual performances. Since its founding in 2010, PrideArts has had several chapters, including operating as an itinerant theater for their first six seasons, and as the developer and primary tenant in the Pride Arts Center from 2016 to the present.



The company produces full seasons of plays and musicals, as well as events including cabaret, and more. The company has earned 39 Jeff Awards and nominations, and six nominations in the 2019 ALTA Awards from the Alliance of Latinx Theater Artists of Chicago. Programming has reflected the diversity of queer communities by including work made by and illuminating the experiences of women, gay men, transgender people, and BIPOC.

Comments