Pride Films And Plays To Present US Premiere Of FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST

Pride Films and Plays will produce the American premiere of FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST, an Edinburgh Festival hit by the British playwright and actor Samuel Ward. Desperately hilarious and achingly bleak, this is an intricate and tender exploration of our attempts to encounter each other in a technologized world, performed by a single actor interacting extensively with the audience.

The play follows a twenty-something man as he recounts, sometimes very graphically, five of the sexual hookups he had with men he met through Craigslist. He asks the audience to help him recreate those encounters, but in ways that are symbolic rather than realistic. The press opening is Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 8 pm, following previews on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8. FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST will play Saturdays at 10 pm, and Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm through April 12 on the Broadway stage of the Pride Arts Center at 4139 N. Broadway.

Erik Sorensen (pictured) will play the man. The production will be directed by Jeremy Ohringer. The production team will also include Shawn Quinlan (production design), John Nichols III (sound design), Samuel Stephens (lighting design) and Sophie Hart (assistant director). Click on image to access high res file. THE GUARDIAN said FIVE ENCOUNTERS is "...Entertaining and thoughtfully constructed... A moving and bittersweet experience." Edinburgh's THREE WEEKS gave it five stars and described it as "The kind of theatre that is visionary, purposive and unpretentious."



Tickets are $20 for previews March 7 and 8, and for the regular run are $30 for premium reserved seats and $25 general reserved seats. Tickets will be on sale soon at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.





