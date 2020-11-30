Porchlight Shares Free And Premium Events In December

Porchlight Music Theatre announces its latest virtual offerings including the extension of New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 through Sunday, Dec. 13, the extension of L.A. Theatre Works' Working through Sunday, Dec. 6 and the Porchlight premieres of L.A. Theatre Works' Zoot Suit, an audio recording available Friday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 20; the holiday streaming premiere of The Ruffians' Burning Bluebeard, available Friday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021; Shoshana Bean and guest stars performing Sing Your Hallejuah, Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. CST and Hershey Felder - Live from Florence, Tchaikovsky, Sunday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 28.

Tickets for each of the online events are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Links are available for viewing 72 hours after purchase. Porchlight also announces the return of the popular series celebrating the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim, Sondheim@90 Roundtable with Michael Weber. The series returns Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CST with a discussion on Road Show with guests Deanna Dunagan, Chris Jones and Michael Mahler.

Porchlight Music Theatre's December Offerings:

New Faces Sing Broadway 1987

EXTENDED BY POPULAR DEMAND THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 13

Director: Christopher Pazdernik

Music Director: David Fiorello

Host: Larry Adams

Cast: Anna Marie Abbate, Isabella Andrews, Ciera Dawn, Taylor DiTola,

Timothy Foszcz, Cameron Goode, Garrett Griffin, Parker Guidry, Devon Hayakawa and Kelan Smith

Production team: Christopher Pazdernik (director); David Fiorello (music director/accompanist); Alex Rhyan (director of production); CastleLight Productions (video, editing and audio services) and Michael Weber (artistic director)

Ticket Price: $25-$50 (suggested ticket price: $50)

Tickets on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

Filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre, the popular New Faces Sing Broadway cabaret series returns, virtually, this fall with host Larry Adams and a line up of up-and-coming performers from Chicago's music theatre scene. New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 is an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes and includes hit songs from Les Miserables, Into the Woods and other musicals from the 1987 Broadway season.

Working

In collaboration with L.A. Theatre Works

EXTENDED BY POPULAR DEMAND THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 6

By Studs Terkel

Adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso

Songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor

Director: Scott Shwartz

Original Music by Dave Ossman, on piano, and John Harvey, on percussion

Cast: Eileen Barnett, Orson Bean, Harry Groener, Kaitlin Hopkins, Michael Kostroff, Kenna Ramsey, Vickilyn Reynolds, Vincent Tumeo and B.J. Ward with the chorus including James Donato, Leilani Hays, Melissa Justin, Steve Kirwan, Linda Langford, Steve Lanter, Lynsey Shmukler Jones, Michael Shutt and Jodie Verdu

Original Music: Dave Ossman, on piano, and John Harvey, on percussion

Ticket Price: FREE

Tickets on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty Working is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to.

This is the original radio broadcast recorded before a live audience at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles in March 1999.

Zoot Suit

In collaboration with L.A. Theatre Works

Available for streaming: November 27 - December 20

Debuts: Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. CST

By Luis Valdez

Incidental Music by Daniel Valdez and Lalo Guerrero

Director: Luis Valdez

Music Director: Daniel Valdez

Cast: Marco Rodriguez, Kinan Valdez, Daniel Valdez, Alma Martinez, Primavera Flor-Valdez, Lakin Valdez, Gregory Itzin, Xochiquetzal Candelaria, Estrella Esparza, Ruben C. Gonzalez, Raul Cardona, Daniel Chacón, Katrina Valdez, Seth Millwood, Spencer Garrett and Al Ruscio

Ticket Price: FREE

In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, playwright Luis Valdez masterfully uses the Sleepy Lagoon murder case and the unrest in Los Angeles following 12 Latino youths being unjustly convicted by a biased judge to examine the zoot suit culture of the 1940s. Passionate and provocative, Zoot Suit pulses with the beat of big band music and traditional Latin songs.

This is the original radio broadcast recorded before a live audience at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles in July 2001.

The Ruffians' Burning Bluebeard

Friday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Available for streaming: Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. CST

Director/Playwright: Jay Torrence

Cast: Pamela Chermansky (Fancy Clown); Anthony Courser (Henry Gilfoil); Jay Torrence (Robert Murray); Leah Urzendowski (Nellie Reed); Ryan Walters (Eddie Foy) with Crosby Sandoval (Faerie Queen)

Production team: Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (lighting design); Robert Hornbostel (associate sound design); Jeffrey D. Kmiec (set design); Bill Morey (costume coordination); Mike Tutaj (original sound design); Leah Urzendowski (choreography); Ariel Etana Triunfo (additional 2019 choreography); Sam Moryoussef (production manager); Justine Palmisano (stage manager) and Alex Rhyan (production and operations director).

Ticket Price: $15-$50 (suggested ticket price: $50)

Tickets on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

Burning Bluebeard, now in its ninth year, was created and performed by the critically acclaimed theatre troupe The Ruffians. A magical story is told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics and dance, Burning Bluebeard is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmastime in 1903.

Each performance is a vaudevillian musical delight with a story that excavates the poetic and poignant remains of a piece of Chicago's rich history and leaves the audience with an unforgettable experience. This online offering is the filmed version that ran at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in 2019.

Shoshana Bean in Sing Your Hallelujah

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. CST

Director: Amy Segal

Music Director: David Cook

Cast: Shoshana Bean is joined by Broadway and Television star Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award Nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina), Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly), Britain's Got Talent Finalist/#1 Billboard Artist Connie Talbot, recording artist Shayna Steele and tap dancer phenom Jared Grimes.

Produced by Shane Scheel for For The Record Live and David Haring.

Ticket Price: $30 per ticket

Tickets on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

After sold out engagements in 2018 and 2019 at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater, Shoshana Bean returns to the legendary stage, this time for a global audience. Sing Your Hallelujah reimagines the Christmas television special of long ago. With fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests and honest reflections of an unprecedented year in history, Bean gets to the heart of what is essential: connection, tradition, and the power of love.

Hershey Felder - Live from Florence

Tchaikovsky

Starring Hershey Felder

Directors: Hershey Felder and Stefano Decarli and based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay

Sunday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 28

LIVE PREMIERE - Sunday, Dec. 20

Available for streaming: Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. CST

Production team: Felder (production design); DeCarli Live Film Company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); Meghan Maiya (historical and biographical research); Isabelle Gerbe (costumes and hair) and Pierre Gerbe (scenic construction)

Ticket Price: $55 per household

Tickets on Sale: Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. CST at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

Debuting during the holiday season, Tchaikovsky is based on Felder's original Our Great Tchaikovsky and now has an extended focus on The Nutcracker ballet.

This December, Porchlight continues to offer free programming via its social media channels including Youtube.com. The continuing online Porchlight programming is:

Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Artistic Director Michael Weber

RETURNS SATURDAY, DEC. 5 -Every Saturday at 7 p.m. Central

FREE

Debuts on Facebook and YouTube

Stephen Sondheim's storied career is discussed show by show every Saturday at 7 p.m. CST with special guests from the worlds of Chicago's theater scene, Broadway and national music theatre presenters.

The fall season launches with Weber talking with Deanna Dunagan (Tony Award-winning actor for August: Osage County, who appeared in the world premiere of Bounce at the Goodman, directed by Hal Prince), Chris Jones (Chicago Tribune chief theater critic and culture columnist, New York Daily News Broadway and WBBM-TV critic) and Michael Mahler (Jeff Award-winning actor, music director, composer/lyricist whose credits include creating additional lyrics for the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon as well as music direction for Road Show at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre) about Sondheim's Road Show. Previously titled Bounce and before that Wise Guys and Gold!, Road Show, with music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by John Weidman has a fascinating history, a complex evolution and has never appeared on the Great White Way but had productions in Chicago, Washington D.C. and off-Broadway.

Porchlight presents some complementary content, with a cocktail: I'll Drink to That. A new episode of this series hosted by Porchlight Board Member and Hearty Boy Steve McDonagh debuts each Friday before a Sondheim episode. McDonagh, in his own original way, shares a cocktail recipe, pairing it with that week's Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber's episode.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CST: Road Show with special guests Deanna Dunagan, Chris Jones and Michael Mahler

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. CST: A Little Night Music with special guests Brianna Borger, Nick Bowling and Christie Chiles Twillie

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. CST: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with special guests Anika Chapin, Ross Lehman and Linda Madonia

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CST: The Frogs with special guests Victoria Bussert, Christie Chiles Twillie and Christopher Pazdernik

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. CST: Assassins with special guests Anika Chapin, Jermaine Hill and Stef Tovar

Movie Musical Monday

Every Monday at 7 p.m. Central

FREE

Each week a noteworthy host and special guest join in a ZOOM conversation about a musical movie with musical and movie fans. It's like a book club for movies where attendees are asked to watch the movie before the chat and come prepared for an hour of conversation, fun facts and more.

Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. CST: "Damn Yankees" with host Jenna Schoppe (Sophisticated Ladies; choreographer, Porchlight Revisits Call Me Madam) and special guest Donterrio Johnson (Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, Ain't Misbehavin')

Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. CST: "Sweet Charity" with host Rosie Schultz (Porchlight Young Professionals) and guest Tom Vendafreddo (music director, New Faces Sing Broadway 1961, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW (2020))

Monday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. CST: "White Christmas" with host David Girolmo (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd) and special guest Patrick Tierney (host and creator, Chicago Artist Circle)

WPMT PRESENTS: Classic Musicals from the Golden Age of Radio

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Central

FREE

Debuting this past summer and continuing into fall is Porchlight's WPMT PRESENTS: Classic Musicals from the Golden Age of Radio. Artistic Director Michael Weber introduces musicals from the early to mid 20th century as they were heard on network radio programs such as The Lux Radio Theatre and The Theatre Guild on the Air, often featuring members of the original Broadway casts. A bonus feature to some of the series' episodes are special guests joining Weber in conversation about that day's broadcast. Past guests have included Mitchell J. Fain (discussing Strike Up the Band) and Christie Chiles Twillie (discussing Carmen Jones).

Tuesday, Dec 1: WPMT PRESENTS: Holiday Inn with a conversation among Weber, Christopher Chase Carter and James Earl Jones II

Tuesday, Dec 8: WPMT PRESENTS: The Lemon Drop Kid

Tuesday, Dec 15: WPMT PRESENTS: Babes in Toyland

Tuesday, Dec 22: WPMT PRESENTS: Meet Me in St. Louis with a conversation between Weber and Angela Ingersoll

Tuesday, Dec 29: WPMT PRESENTS: On Your Toes

