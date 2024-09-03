Porchlight Music Theatre Names Jenna Deja As Interim Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Porchlight Music Theatre has named Jenna Deja interim executive director. Deja starts today, Tuesday, Sept. 3. Deja's current agreement with Porchlight is through December 2025 as the Committee searches for a permanent executive director. Porchlight's first Executive Director Jeannie Lukow departs at the end of September. Lukow assumed the position of executive director in 2014. Before she accepted the role she had been a member of Porchlight Music Theatre's Board of Directors since the company's inception and served as its president for six years.

“The committee knew immediately from its first meeting with Jenna that she would be a perfect fit. She has seen Porchlight productions, knew our organization and her experiences as vice president of Arts Consulting Group where she led the firm's Interim Management Practice placing professionals in executive roles across the country gives her an unrivaled expertise in knowing organizational needs,” said Board Chair Gretchen Upholt. “Then after the staff's positive response to talking with her, we knew we found our interim executive director to lead us as we head into our 30th anniversary season.”

“I immediately and enthusiastically accepted the position with Porchlight when Gretchen offered it to me,” stated Interim Executive Director Jenna Deja. “With the Board and the staff, I am looking forward to advancing the incredible work already done and building the organization for future successes while keeping the mission and vision centered as our driving force. Interim work can be transformational for all of us and I am honored to take on this role.”

“Having met Jenna and discussing with her Porchlight's impressive past and bright future, I can't wait to see the new ideas and positive change she can bring to the organization that I helped establish 30 years ago,” said Executive Director Jeannie Lukow. “Jenna has an incredible grasp of what Porchlight can become and remarkable skills to achieve them. I wish her all the best in this position and continued success to Porchlight in its 30th anniversary year and beyond.”

“As we enter our 30th year, Porchlight will definitely miss having Jeannie here,” added Artistic Director Michael Weber. “Jenna is stepping into some big shoes and, after meeting with her, I know she is welcoming this next chapter for her and for Porchlight. This season offers many new opportunities and Jenna is the perfect person to work with us at this time to continue Porchlight's successes into the future.”

ABOUT JENNA DEJA

Jenna Deja is thrilled to join Porchlight Music Theatre adding to her 25+ year career focused on creating pathways for talented teams to bring beautiful and impactful stories to life on stage and beyond. She most recently served as vice president of Arts Consulting Group (ACG), a full-service consulting firm working solely in the arts and culture sector. At ACG, Deja specialized in interim management, organizational leadership and strategic planning. Her clients at ACG included Americans for the Arts, Guthrie Theatre, Banff Centre for Arts, Long Wharf Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Mosaic Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and many others.

She has a lifelong love of theatre and a successful track record of artistic innovation, leadership and excellence. Prior to her time at Arts Consulting Group, she served as managing producer for The Second City for 12 years. She led the Touring and Theatricals division, producing with partners including La Jolla Playhouse, Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Hubbard Street Dance. Her achievements center around developing diverse programs, increasing earned and contributed revenue and fostering collaborative relationships with artists, board members, staff, volunteers and community members.

