Porchlight Music Theater Adds Second Performance of NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1960

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Porchlight Music Theatre has added a second New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 performance. The New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 updated schedule is now Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. The host for the 10th anniversary performances of the series is Johanna Mckenzie Miller and New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 is directed by Frankie Leo Bennett and music directed by Micky York.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1960, hosted by McKenzie Miller, introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theater artists while taking them on a musical journey from the start to finish of 1960’s entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. The concert features hit songs from Bye, Bye Birdie, Camelot, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, West Side Story and others as well as sing-alongs, a trivia contest with prizes and more.

The New Faces for New Faces Sing Broadway 1960 include, in alphabetical order, Lisa Buhelos (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Opera Saratoga), Kaitlin Feely (Titanique with Porchlight Music Theatre/Broadway In Chicago), Mary Laura Godby (Frozen with Disney Cruise Lines), Nicholas (Nickie) Ian (Diana: The Musical at Theo), Nathan Kabara (Fiddler on the Roof at Drury Lane Theater), Jackson Mikkelsen (Into the Woods with Kokandy Productions), Z Moore (Stabbed in the Heart at The Factory Theater), Elonie Quick (As You Like It at Appalachian Department of Theatre and Dance), Nicholas Roman (The Hunchback of Notre Dame with Music Theater Works) and Janelle Sanabria (9 to 5 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.) The production stage manager is Veronica Kostka.