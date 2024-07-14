Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Otherworld Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Otherworld Theatre Company, North America's premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company, has released images from its production of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL. This electrifying adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel promises an adventure “worthy of the gods,” running July 12 - August 18, 2024, at the theatre’s storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($40 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available for each performance) available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

Check out the photos below!

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend, and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York).

THE LIGHTNING THIEF performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org; a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available for each performance.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Written By: Music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Rick Riordan

Directed By: Tiffany Keane Schaefer & Collin Borisenko

Cast: Valerie Cambron (Percy), Molly Menuck (Grover), Isabela Barry (Annabeth), Joseph Yanez (Luke), Justin Grey McPike (Mrs. Dobbs, Silena, Oracle, Medusa, Charon), Hayley Brenner (Sally Jackson Clarisse), Jake Blonstein (Gabe, Mr. D), Ethan Evans (Chron, Poseidon, Hades), Krista Rose Coniglio (Katie Gardner, Thalia)

Production Team: Karina Osbourne (Lighting Design), Tiffany Keane Schaefer & Collin Borisenko (Production Design), Giselle Durand (Stage Manager).

Dates: July 12 - August 18, 2024

Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

Run Time: Approximately 130 minutes with a 15 minute intermission

Tickets: General Admission: $40 with a limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets available for each performance.

Box Office: www.otherworldtheatre.org

ABOUT OTHERWORLD THEATRE COMPANY

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company’s work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org

Photo Credit:

Josef Yanez, Jake Blonstein, Justin Gray McPike, Isabela Barry, Krista Rose Coniglio, Hayley Brenner, and Mollie Menuck

Isabela Barry, Valerie Cambron, and Mollie Menuck

Mollie Menuck, Isabela Barry, Josef Yanez, Valerie Cambron

Krista Rose Coniglio and Mollie Menuck

Ethan Evans and Valerie Cambron

Jake Blonstein, Josef Yanez, Krista Rose Coniglio, Valerie Cambron, Isabela Barry, Justin Grey McPike, and Mollie Menuck

Mollie Menuck Josef Yanez, Valerie Cambron, and Isabela Barry

