News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co.

The production will run February 7th - February 23rd, 2025 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kalliope & Co. has released photos from inside rehearsal for Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, directed by Brent Ervin-Eickhoff, with music direction by Harper Caruso and Kyle Anne Grendys as associate director. 

LATEST NEWS

Single Tickets for Music Theater Works' 2025 Season to go on Sale This Week
DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS to be Presented at Big Noise Theatre
THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to PrideArts in February
HAND FOOT HAND Comes to the Trap Door Theatre

The production will run February 7th - February 23rd, 2025 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. Jay and Teri Feller produce, alongside creative producers Jessica Ervin and Kyle Stoffers.

About the Play

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

Photo credit: Kyle Anne Grendys

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co. Image
Jeff Pierpoint and Harper Caruso

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co. Image
Karaline Feller

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co. Image
Jeff Pierpoint

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co. Image
Karaline Feller

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co. Image
Sydney Cox and Brent Ervin-Eickhoff




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos