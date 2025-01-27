Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS In Rehearsal At Kalliope & Co.

The production will run February 7th - February 23rd, 2025 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble.
Kalliope & Co. has released photos from inside rehearsal for Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, directed by Brent Ervin-Eickhoff, with music direction by Harper Caruso and Kyle Anne Grendys as associate director.
The production will run February 7th - February 23rd, 2025 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660. Jay and Teri Feller produce, alongside creative producers Jessica Ervin and Kyle Stoffers.
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
Photo credit: Kyle Anne Grendys
Jeff Pierpoint and Harper Caruso
Karaline Feller
Karaline Feller
Sydney Cox and Brent Ervin-Eickhoff
