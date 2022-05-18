Photos: First Look at SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER at Teatro Vista

Teatro Vista, Chicago's leading Latine theater company, will return to the live stage this spring with Emmy-nominated artist Brian Quijada's world premiere musical, Somewhere Over the Border, directed by Denise Yvette Serna.

Performances are May 12-June 12, 2022 at Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago. Press opening is Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $15-$49.50, are on sale now at teatrovista.org. Fees not included.

Inspired by his mother's real-life border crossing from El Salvador to the U.S., mashed up with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Somewhere Over the Border is an uplifting new work of musical theater that embraces fact and fantasy to depict one young girl's pursuit of the American dream.

As Reina Quijada travels north to the Mexican border, she gathers friends, faces down dangers and holds tight to the memory of the little boy she left behind. Set in the 1970s and propelled by an original score including cumbia, Mexican mariachi boleros, American rock and hip hop, Somewhere Over the Border is both fable and family history - a testament to the determination born of love.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet