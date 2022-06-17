Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: The '90s Musical at The Chopin Theatre

Kokandy Productions is launching its Tenth Anniversary Season this summer with the Chicago storefront premiere of Cruel Intentions: The '90 Musical, a flirty and fun, nostalgia-packed show laced with hits from '90s including No Doubt, Jewel, Britney Spears, Garbage and many more. Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble and based on the film by Roger Kumble, Kokandy's production is directed by Artistic Associate Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him) with music direction by Isabella Isherwood (she/her) and choreography by Laura Savage (she/her).

Cruel Intentions will play June 9 - August 7, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre (Studio), 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at kokandyproductions.com. The press opening is Friday, June 17 at 7 pm.

The cast includes David Moreland (he/him) as the sauve and manipulative Sebastian Valmont, Maddison Denault (she/her) as Kathryn Merteuil, the "Marcia F*cking Brady of the Upper East Side" and Kelcy Taylor (she/her) as "paradigm of chastity and virtue" Annette Hardgrove. Anabella Oddo (she/her) and Elizabeth Lesinski (she/her) will play Cecile Caldwell and her mother Bunny, with Lucas Looch Johnson (he/him), as Ronald Clifford, Cecile's cello teacher. Josh Pablo Szabo (he/they) and Jimmy Romano (he/him) round out the cast as Blaine Tuttle and Greg McConnell.

The Manchester Prep ensemble includes Niki-Charisse Franco (she/her), Justin Grey McPike (they/them) Jaxson Smith (he/him) and TJ Tapp (she/her). Swings include Kolby Cardwell (any pronouns) and Erika Rose (she/her).



Based on the acclaimed hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is the ultimate throwback party. Rulers of their elite Manhattan prep school, Sebastian and Kathryn have placed a mischievous bet. As their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at Manchester Prep, the two devilish step-siblings become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance in this raucous jukebox throwback, featuring fresh takes on familiar '90s jams from No Doubt, *NSYNC, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, TLC and more.

Photo credit: Evan Hanover