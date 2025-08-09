Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Music Theater Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works continues its 2025 season with Fiddler on the Roof, in the George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, now playing through August 17. See the production photos here!

Fiddler on the Roof, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, is directed by L. Walter Stearns, choreographed by Marla Lampert and music directed by Eugene Dizon. The performance schedule is Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Wednesday Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.; Thursday Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.; Friday Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $89 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town’s milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved town of Anatevka. Music Theater Works production includes a stellar cast and an orchestra of 19 conducted by Valerie Gebert.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof includes, in alphabetical order: Andrew Bosworth (he/him, Constable/ensemble); David Blakeman (he/them, Mordcha/ensemble); Henry Cartaya (he/him, swing); Christine Cummins (she/her, Fruma Sarah/ensemble/Hodel U/S /Shaindel U/S); Sarah Donofrio (she/her, ensemble/Tzeitel U/S); Emily Fischer (she/her, Fiddler); David Geinosky (he/him, Avram/ensemble/Perchik U/S); Daniel Hurst (he/him, Russian dancer/ensemble/Fyedka U/S); Erol Ibrahimović (he/him, Russian dancer/ensemble); Emma Peri Jacobson (she/her, ensemble/Golde U/S); Madison Jaffe-Richter (she/her, Chava); Nathan Kabara (he/they, Motel); Charlotte Ko (she/her, youth ensemble/Bielke U/S); Josephine Ko (she/her, youth ensemble/Shprintze U/S); Katie Kotila (she/her, swing); Douglas Levin (he/him, Rabbi/ensemble); Alex Merkel (she/her, ensemble/Chava U/S); Jake Mickel (he/him, Fyedka); Sam Nachison (he/him, Tevye); Elissa Newcorn (she/her, Hodel); Brian Rabinowitz (he/him, Tevye U/S); Aubrey Rosenthal (she/her, Shprintze); Adeline Rosenthal (she/her, Bielke); Jenny Rudnick (she/her, Shaindel/ensemble/Yente U/S); David Servillo (he/him, Lazar Wolf/ensemble); Jacob Simon (he/they, Perchik); Mitzi Smith (she/her, Golde); David Sommer (he/him, ensemble/Mendel, Motel U/S), Sara Stern (she/her, Yente); Chris Toft (he/him, Nachum/ensemble/ Rabbi U/S/Mordcha U/S); Madison Uphoff (she/her, Tzeitel), Alex Villaseñor (he/him, Russian dancer/ensemble/Constable U/S) and Ab Rieve (they, them, Fiddler U/S).

The Fiddler on the Roof orchestra includes Alison Tatum (she/her, violin 1); Deb Mose (she/her, violin 2); Hillary Bayley (she/her, violin 3); Annika Porter (she/her,viola); Lewis Rawlinson (he/him, cello); Maria Schwartz (she/her, reed 1- flute/piccolo); Cara Strauss (she/her, reed 2 - clarinet); Patrick Rehker (he/him, reed 3 - bass clarinet/clarinet); Eva Lewis Butcher (she/her, reed 4 - bassoon); Anna Velzo (she/her, reed 5 - e. horn/oboe); Greg Strauss (he/him, trumpet 1); Amy Nelson (she/her, trumpet 2); Hardin Butcher (he/him, trumpet 3); Matt Flanagan (he/him, french horn); Erica Holenback (she/her, french horn); Sachio Nang (he/him, accordion); Mike Lockler (he/him, guitar); Eric Von Holst (he/him, bass) and Justin Kono (he/him, percussion).

Fiddler on the Roof’s creative team is L. Walter Stearns (he/him, director); Marla Lampert (she/her, choreographer); Eugene Dizon (he/him, music director); Rabbi Rachel Weiss (she/her, cultural consultant); Amber Wuttke (she/her, fight and intimacy coordinator); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Blue Darner Dupuis (they/them, stage manager); Charlie Levinson (they/she, assistant stage manager); Bob Knuth (he/him, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, properties designer); kClare McKellaston (she/her, costume designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup designer); Alice Salazar (she/her, assistant hair/wig/makeup designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Avery Ledger (she/her, media designer); Stefanie M. Senor (she/they, sound designer), Chelsea Lynn (she/her, master electrician/board programmer); Mitch Finger (he/they, technical director); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Will Hughes (he/him, scenic shop); Ben Lipinski (any with respect, paint charge) and Anthony Churchill (he/him, media advisor).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner