Photos: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at Steep Theatre

Steep Theatre is making its 2024 return to the stage with the Chicago Premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God, directed by Steep Ensemble Member Robin Witt. Performances run through August 25 at the Edge Off Broadway while Steep moves forward with on-going renovations to its recently acquired home.

Check out production photos below!

In A Case for the Existence of God, two single fathers search for hope and human connection as they confront crises of parenting and financial insecurity. The play premiered at New York’s Signature Theatre in April 2022 and won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play. Director Robin Witt has been at the helm for some of Steep’s most memorable productions over the years, including Harper Regan, Lela & Co, and 2022’s critical and commercial hit, Light Falls. This will be Steep’s second Hunter production, having produced the Midwest Premiere of Hunter’s The Few in 2016.

This deeply moving two-person show will feature Steep Ensemble Members Debo Balogun (Red Rex, Zürich, Light Falls) and Nate Faust (Pomona, Red Rex, Earthquakes in London, Light Falls, The Writer). Faust and Balogun recently worked with Witt on Simon Stephens’ Light Falls.

Ticket prices range from $10 - $40 with performances Thursday - Sunday throughout the production run.

Photo Credit: Joseph Chretien-Golden

