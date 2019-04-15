Photo Flash: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's HANNAH AND MARTIN

Shattered Globe Theatre concludes its 2018-19 Season with Kate Fodor's drama HANNAH AND MARTIN, directed by SGT Ensemble Member Louis Contey*. This 20th century historical drama in which a passionate love affair is abruptly interrupted by political realities will play April 11 - May 25, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Single tickets are currently available at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, April 14 at 3 pm.

HANNAH AND MARTIN features SGT Ensemble Member Christina Gorman* as Hannah Arendt and guest artist Lawrence Grimm as Martin Heidegger with Ensemble Members Doug McDade*, Daria Harper*, Cortney McKenna*, Steven Peebles* and Drew Schad*, and former Protégé Jazzma Pryor+.

Based on the tumultuous love affair between German-Jewish political theorist Hannah Arendt and her mentor, the celebrated German philosopher Martin Heidegger, this emotionally intense drama focuses on the crisis that erupts when Arendt discovers that her former teacher is using his brilliance and fame to help further the goals of the Nazi Party. HANNAH AND MARTIN is a provocative exploration into the activity of thinking and its relation to passion, love, and politics.

Comments Director Louis Contey, "Is it a sin to take a hand outstretched for help or to refuse, if it comes from one who has sinned? This is the central question of Kate Fodor's play Hannah and Martin. Since I saw the original production, it has been a passion of mine to explore Hannah Arendt's question, that is also our question, a very personal one worthy of exploration. Is it a matter of forgiveness or of politics? What happens when we as human beings divorce our compassion from our ideas and philosophies about society and civilization? Add to the mix fame, ego, an illicit affair and cold intellect against the backdrop of the Nuremberg Trials and we have a powerful confrontation of moral conscience and elitism."

The production team for HANNAH AND MARTIN includes: Nick Mozak (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki^ (costume design), Simean Carpenter (lighting design), Christopher Kriz^ (music and sound design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props design), Lucille Schuh(production manager), Judy Anderson* (executive production manager), Denise Savas (stage manager) and Ayanna Wimberly^(assistant stage manager).

