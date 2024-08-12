Paula Poundstone Returns To The MAC For An Evening Of Standup In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Recognized by Comedy Central as one of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time, Paula Poundstone returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) for the first time in more than 10 years for one performance only at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.

Poundstone is a regular panelist on NPR's “Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me” and recently voiced Forgetter Paula for the box office smash hit movie “Inside Out 2.” She also regularly plays theaters across the country and hosts a weekly comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

For a March 2019 article, Time Magazine asked stand-up comedian, writer, radio-contributor, and actress Tig Notaro to name the five works that influenced her the most and made her laugh the hardest. Notaro named Poundstone's “Cats, Cops, and Stuff” and was quoted in the article as follows: “I never missed Paula Poundstone when she came to town.”

Poundstone has starred in several HBO specials, including “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner and filed live coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions and the Presidential Inaugural for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and the 93rd Emmy Awards. Poundstone has starred in two television series, both titled “The Paula Poundstone Show.” Her second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor and the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year. Poundstone has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

Tickets

The McAninch Arts Center presents Paula Poundstone at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd, on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets are $40-$50. For tickets visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The McAninch Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance.

About the MAC

McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and a versatile black box Studio Theatre), outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season.

The mission of the MAC is to foster enlightened educational and performance opportunities, which encourage artistic expression, establish a lasting relationship between people and art, and enrich the cultural vitality of the community. For more information about the MAC, visit AtTheMAC.org.

Comments