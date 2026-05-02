BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Makes North American Premiere With Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) has announced the cast and creative team for Brokeback Mountain, the North American premiere production of Ashley Robinson’s adaptation of the novella by Annie Proulx that inspired the Academy Award-winning film.

When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. This intense tale of a hidden love spans twenty years and is interwoven with original Country Western songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed live onstage.

Brokeback Mountain stars Harrison Ball as Ennis Del Mar and Jack Cameron Kay as Jack Twist, leading an ensemble cast that also features Thomas Cox, Cordelia Dewdney, Kat Eggleston, and Alina Jenine Taber.

The creative team for Brokeback Mountain also includes Dan Gillespie Sells (Composer), Jacob Yates (Music Director), Tom Pye (Scenic and Costume Designer), David Finn (Lighting Designer), Christopher Shutt (Sound Designer), Stephanie Farina (Sound Recreation and Additional Content), Zev Steinrock (Fight and Intimacy Coordinator), Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach), Christopher Chase Carter (Associate Director), Emily Hayman (Associate Sound Designer), Brenden Marble (Assistant Lighting Designer), Ethan Smith (Assistant Intimacy Choreographer), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager), Danny Fender (Assistant Stage Manager), and Bruno Diaz Miranda (Production Assistant).

"It's a huge pleasure to launch this beautiful love story in the Midwest, so close to its spiritual home,” said Artistic Director Edward Hall. “Audiences will enjoy a truly immersive experience watching this in the intimacy of the Courtyard Theater, where every glance, every breath and every absence deepens what is unsaid and felt beneath the surface."

Performances will take place from May 28 – June 28 in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater located at 800 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater's website.

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