PIPPIN, LES MISERABLES and More Set for Marriott Theatre 2027 Season

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Marriott Theatre will present its 2027 subscription season featuring five musicals: Pippin, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Almost Heaven, Les Misérables and The Wiz. The season also includes three Theatre for Young Audiences productions and an engaging concert lineup. Beginning in 2027, Marriott Theatre will introduce new weekend performance times, with Saturday shows at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday performances at 1pm and 6pm.

Pippin

The 2027 season kicks off with Stephen Schwartz's iconic musical masterpiece, Pippin, directed and choreographed by Jeff Award nominee Amber Mak (Marriott Theatre: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Disney's Finding Nemo). With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, Tony winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked and Godspell), Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Packed with iconic songs like “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “No Time at All” and “Morning Glow.” Pippin starts performances January 27.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Next on stage is A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit filled with unforgettable music and unending hilarity, directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman (Marriott Theatre: Come From Away, The Music Man). When the charming and penniless Monty Navarro discovers he's ninth in line for an earldom, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder. Best Musical Winner: Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Drama League Award. A wickedly witty romp of disguises, dalliances, and delightfully untimely deaths, starring Marriott Theatre favorite Alex Goodrich as the ENTIRE D'Ysquith Family! A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder starts performances April 14.

Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver

For summer, celebrate the legendary life and legacy of John Denver with Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, directed by James Vásquez (Marriott Theatre: In the Heights, Always Something There…, Damn Yankees). American musical icon John Denver's timeless melodies echo from Rocky Mountain highs to the Green Mountains of Vermont. Set against a backdrop of America in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Almost Heaven celebrates the life and times of this down-to-earth music man with dozens of chart-topping hits including: “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie's Song,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” "Leaving on a Jet Plane," “Calypso” and many more. Almost Heaven is a theatrical salute to the music that inspires us to dream of new roads and new destinations. Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver starts performances June 16.

Les Misérables

The epic Les Misérables takes the stage in 2027, directed by Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Come from Away, Catch Me If You Can) and choreographed by Marriott Theatre Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman (Marriott Theatre: A Little Night Music, The Magic School Bus). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Packing an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world, its powerful affirmation of the human spirit has made Les Misérables a cherished masterpiece. Les Misérables starts performances August 25.

The Wiz

When the holidays roll around, “ease on down the road” to the beloved Broadway gem, The Wiz, directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Marriott Theatre: director/choreographer of Heartbreak Hotel and Beehive, choreographer of Catch Me If You Can). Infusing L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music, this timeless tale of Dorothy's adventures through the land of Oz is an effervescent explosion of music, dance, magic, and delight. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Wiz is a fun, fresh, family-friendly musical. The Wiz starts performances November 10.

Theatre for Young Audiences

Marriott Theatre's commitment to family entertainment continues with a lineup of Theatre for Young Audiences productions throughout 2027. The season kicks off with the action-packed musical adventure The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, directed by Derek VanBarham and choreographed by Tommy Rivera-Vega, running February 19 through March 27. Young theatergoers will then delight in the heartwarming Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical (a pilot production of the Theatre For Young Audiences edition), directed by Christopher Llewyn Ramirez and choreographed by Nich O'Neil, from July 9 through August 8. The final TYA production brings a fresh take on a classic fairy tale with the world premiere of Hansel & Gretel: Off The Grid, written by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Michael Mahler and Steven Strafford, directed by Miller and choreographed by Mandy Modic, running November 27 through January 9.

The 2027 Artists Lounge Live Concert Series will bring to the stage Hello Again: Eric Gutman Sings Neil Diamond on March 15-17, Good Vibrations: Michael Mahler Band Salutes The Beach Boys on September 13-14, Dream Lover: The Music of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis, starring Devin DeSantis and Anastasia Arnold on December 6-7, and Rockin' Down the Clock: 100 Years of Hits! on December 31.

Beginning Wednesday, September 16, audiences can purchase 2027 season subscriptions and single tickets to all upcoming shows and concerts. Current subscribers: your renewal packets will land in your mailbox shortly. Single ticket prices begin at $78 for mainstage productions, and $19.75 for Theatre for Young Audiences (plus tax and handling fees).

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