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PHOTOS: First Look At MEAN GIRLS Presented By Aurora’s Paramount Theatre

Performances will run through October 11th.

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Aurora’s Paramount Theatre is launching its 15th Broadway Series with the Chicago-area premiere of Mean Girls, running August 26-October 11, 2026. Opening Night was Friday, September 4th. Check out the photos below!

Based on Tina Fey’s iconic Paramount Pictures film, Mean Girls is the story of Cady Heron, a sweet and smart new girl who’s just moved from Africa to Chicago’s North Shore. When she enters the wild world of North Shore High, she quickly finds herself tangled up with The Plastics, the school’s most popular - and ruthless - clique led by queen bee Regina George. As Cady tries to fit in, she learns that popularity comes with a price. And revenge can get ugly fast.  

Devon Hayakawa, after serving on the directing teams of South Pacific, Come From Away, Cats, and Disney’s Frozen, makes their Paramount solo directing debut with Mean Girls. Their top-tier creative team includes choreographer Kasey Alfonso (Come From Away, Jeff Award-winner, Cats), veteran Paramount Broadway Series music director and conductor Kory Danielson, set designer Milo Bue (Come From Away) and costume designer Kotryna Hilko (Peter and the Starcatcher). 

On stage, Cady Heron will be played by Elizabeth Stenholt, familiar to Paramount audiences as Olive in The 25th Anniversary Putnam County Spelling Bee (Jeff-nominated, Performer in a Supporting Role), Medium Alison in Fun Home (winner, Jeff Award, Performer in a Supporting Role), and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. 

Dariana Mullen, coming off The Great Gatsby at New York’s Broadway Theatre, makes her Chicago debut as Cady’s arch nemesis, Regina George. The cast also features Angel Alzeidan as Gretchen Wieners, Julia Hope Budd as Karen Smith, Diego Vazquez Gomez as Aaron Samuels, Lucy Godinez as Janis Sarkisian, Steven Klenk as Damian Hubbard, Ben Mathew as Kevin G, Veronica Garza as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, and Austin Nelson Jr. as Principal Duvall. 

The ensemble includes Tola Abitogun, Jeremiah Alsop, Matty Bettencourt, Anna Louise Bramlett, Nicole DiSandro, Ben Dow, Madison Jaffe-Richter, Joshua Messmore, Hannah Remian, Nataki Rennie, Morgan Schoenecker, Jacob Simon, Abby C. Smith, Amanda Walker and Elaine Watson. 

Performances run through October 11: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Exception: No matinee Wednesday, August 26.) Single tickets to Mean Girls are $34-$109 when purchased in-person. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets or subscriptions, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461.

Photo Credits: Boris Martin and Adam Cannon

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Dariana Mullen

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Dariana Mullen

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Dariana Mullen

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Elizabeth Stenholt, Angel Alzeidan, Dariana Mullen) and Julia Hope Budd

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Veronica Garza and Austin Nelson Jr.

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Elizabeth Stenholt, Angel Alzeidan, Dariana Mullen) and Julia Hope Budd

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Lucy Godinez and Steven Klenk

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Dariana Mullen

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The Cast of MEAN GIRLS

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The Cast of MEAN GIRLS

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Elizabeth Stenholt and The Cast Of MEAN GIRLS

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Dariana Mullen

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Julia Hope Budd, Dariana Mullen, and Angel Alzeidan

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Elizabeth Stenholt, Steven Klenk and Lucy Godinez

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The Cast of MEAN GIRLS

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Elizabeth Stenholt and Diego Vazquez Gomez

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Elizabeth Stenholt

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