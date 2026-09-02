Video: COME FROM AWAY at The Marriott Theatre
A new clip highlights scenes from the musical's run at the Lincolnshire venue.
A newly posted montage from The Marriott Theatre offers a glimpse of its staging of COME FROM AWAY, stitching together moments from the production's musical numbers and ensemble scenes. The video, shared on the theatre's YouTube channel, gives audiences a taste of the show's energy without giving away its full arc.
COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of the small Newfoundland town of Gander, where thousands of stranded air travelers were welcomed in the days following the September 11 attacks, when transatlantic flights were grounded and diverted there. The musical, known for its blend of folk-infused score and interwoven true-life narratives, has become a staple of regional and touring theatre programming since its initial success.
The Marriott Theatre, based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is known for staging musicals in the round, a format that reshapes how choreography and set pieces are used to tell a story. The montage reflects that in-the-round style, with camera angles capturing the ensemble from multiple vantage points as the cast moves through the show's tightly choreographed transitions.
The clip focuses on capturing the show's communal spirit, cutting between scenes of arrival, confusion, and eventual connection among the stranded passengers and Gander's residents. For theatergoers unfamiliar with the production's staging at Marriott, the montage serves as a visual preview of how the theatre has approached the musical's blend of intimate storytelling and large ensemble movement.
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts - North Theatre (6/01-8/31) PHOTOS
|
Chicago Live!
Navy Pier (9/19-9/20)
|
American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)