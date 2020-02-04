This February Otherworld Theatre presents Anniversary, written by Jeanne Tiehen and directed by Maria Burnham. The play runs February 7 - February 16, 2020 at Otherworld Theatre. Tickets for all shows are Pay-What-You-Can and are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org.

Laney and Peter are celebrating their three-year anniversary when a surprising guest visits Peter: it's Laney, from five years in the future. Perplexed as to how she got there and why, Laney is full of questions about their break up that happened shortly after their three-year anniversary. As the two catch up on their present, past, and future, they both learn that when love and time travel meet, decisions can have many unexpected consequences.

Director Maria Bunham describes Anniversary as "a story of unintended consequences, heartbreak and cabernet. What makes this play so compelling is that it does what so many people wish they could do -- go back in time and figure out what went wrong with a relationship that ended in devastating heartbreak. Even if you don't usually indulge in science fiction as a genre, this is 100 percent something you've imagined at some point in your adult life. What went wrong? Why did this happen? If only I could go back and do this one thing differently...if only I could go back and talk to them one last time. At its heart, Anniversary is a relationship drama that just happens to also be a science fiction play about time travel. You are going to find yourself sucked into Laney and Peter's story and you are definitely going to cry."

The cast features Jean E. Burr (Laney) and Christopher Mueller (Peter). The production was designed and staged by Maria Burnham (Director) with assistance from the actors and Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer.

Dr. Jeanne Tiehen (Playwright) is currently Assistant Professor and Artistic Director at Susquehanna University. Previously, she was Assistant Professor and Director of Theatre at Wayne State College in Nebraska. She graduated with her Ph.D. and M.A. in Theatre Studies from the University of Kansas where she served as Managing Editor for the Journal of Dramatic Theory and Criticism. She has presented her work on science plays at several conferences, including the American Society for Theatre Research conference, the Mid-America Theatre Conference, the Comparative Drama Conference, and the National Popular Culture Association & American Culture Association conference. Her published work has appeared in Performance Philosophy, Texas Theatre Journal, Theatre Survey, SDC Journal, and The Popular Culture Studies Journal. She continues to direct, act, and had her original play, Anniversary, premiere at the Otherworld Theatre festival in November 2018.

Maria Burnham (Director) is excited to be working with Otherworld Theatre again and to return to the heartbreaking sadness of Anniversary just in time for Valentine's Day. Maria is co-artistic director of Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre and has worked in various and assorted capacities in Chicago with Red Theater, TUTA and Cowardly Scarecrow, among other companies, current and deceased. Next up for Maria is Make/Believe: A Festival for Young Audience with Ghostlight.

Performances will take place at Otherworld Theatre 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark) February 7 - February 16, 2020; Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30pm.

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org Otherworld maintains mission to keep theatre accessible for all. All mainstage tickets are pay-what-you-can, allowing people of any and all means to experience live performance. Otherworld targets theatre patrons of all ages, genders, and races, with a particular focus on fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy, or "genre" storytelling. This is a large, underserved market, particularly when it comes to live theatre. Otherworld's productions reach a wide ranging audience and multiple fandoms.





