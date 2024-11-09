Open Space Arts' MERCY KILLING To Extend Two Weekends, Until December 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Space Arts has announced it has extended the run of its dark comedy MERCY KILLING, by Alandra Hileman. Six performances over two additional weekends have been scheduled for November 22-24 and November 29 – December 1.



MERCY KILLING, which premiered in 2018 at the Awesome Theatre Company of Oakland, California, concerns Mercy, a barista who is also a serial killer. But it's fine, the only person who knows is Thana, the Grim Reaper who keeps showing up at the murder scenes. Thana is also Mercy's girlfriend. Sort of. It's complicated, especially because Mercy keeps flirting with Angie, the podcaster who hangs out at her coffee shop. Except Angie thinks there might be a serial killer in San Francisco. And there is unless Mercy can stop. But if she stops, she'll never get to see Thana again, and that'll make it really hard to date. But so does Thana's ex, another Reaper named Harmon, who also wants to know why there's a serial killer running around unreported. Will romance be another casualty of this serial killing spree? Chicago-based director, actor, and intimacy professional Greta Zandstra directs.



The Production Team includes Rick Paul (Set Design), Savana Nix (Costume Design), Lex Newman (Lighting Design), Josiah Fast and Jim Yost (Sound Design), Benjamin Viette (Graphics Design), Tadhg Mitchel (Social Media), James Napoleon Stone (Intimacy Coordinator), Madeline Ackerlund (Fight Choreography), Tadhg Mitchel (Social Media Coordinator), and Kit Ratliff (Production Stage Manager).

Performances are at Open Space Arts's hyper-intimate 20-seats theater at 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Individual play tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA members; and season passes are available for all four plays at $60.00. Tickets and season passes will be on sale soon at https://openspacearts.org/ Information on all Open Space Arts events is available at https://openspacearts.org/ and Queer Expressions Film Fest events at https://openspacearts.org/qe-film-fest%2Fbest-of-fest.



OPEN SPACE ARTS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to combating homophobia and antisemitism through the transformative power of creativity and cultural expression. Our mission is to foster inclusivity, promote understanding, and empower marginalized communities by utilizing various artistic mediums to challenge discriminatory beliefs and attitudes. OSA has produced SUNSETS: TWO ACTS ON A BEACH, ROSENBERG, MASSAGE THERAPY, COCK, LIGHT SWITCH, and THE KRAMER PROJECT in live performances, and produces the Queer Expressions Film Fest, a hybrid fest of streaming and in-person events, which runs from November 1 to July 1 annually. Open Space Arts is led by Directors Elayne LeTraunik and David Zak.



About the Creative Team

Greta Zandstra (Director) is delighted to return to Open Space Theatre for another project. She is a Chicago-based director, actor, and intimacy professional. Recent favorite projects include intimacy direction for ANGELS IN AMERICA (Eastline Theatre in New York) and SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60! (Cornwell Dinner Theatre in Michigan), adapting and directing A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Encore Center in North Carolina) and HENRY V (Viroqua Shakespeare Festival in Wisconsin), and playing Eliza in THE GÜT LIFE CHRISTMAS (Blue Gate Musicals in Kentucky), and Annabella/Margaret/Pamela in THE 39 STEPS with St. Patrick's Summer Theatre here in Chicago.



Alandra Hileman (Playwright) is a writer, TTRPG creator/player, podcast producer, recovering former stage manager, and ancient bog witch. Her plays have been read and produced on small stages throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, and you can occasionally find her playing TTRPGs and board games with Quests & Chaos on Twitch or yelling about theater, vampires, and Arthurian Legend on Twitter. She holds a double B.A. in Drama (Play Development & Dramaturgy) and English (Literature), and an M.F.A. in Playwrighting, all from San Francisco State University.

About Open Space Arts

Open Space Arts illuminates contemporary and historical issues through film and live performances. OSA will perform where the arts can have the most impact. With the freedom to perform anywhere, from libraries, theaters, empty storefronts, and online, OSA can respond quickly to bring important issues to life. www.openspacearts.com.

