Nothing Without A Company Announces SOFA KING QUEER Album Release And Extension

Chicago's nonprofit theatre company, Nothing Without a Company (NWaC), has announced the release of the Sofa King Queer original world premiere cast album, now available on all streaming platforms for free.

A 7-show extension has been added for the critically acclaimed world premiere original musical Sofa King Queer with book, music & lyrics by Chicago playwright and company literary manager Kevin Sparrow.

The pop-punk/indie rock musical originally scheduled to run until December 2, 2024 will now be closing December 14, 2024 at NWaC's partnership park in Edgewater's Berger Park Cultural Center Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd. Tickets for the extension will be available on Small Business Saturday (November 30) and will be $20 - $80, with student and industry discounts available.

NWaC believes in widening accessibility to offer healing through art during times of uncertainty. NWaC is the only theatre in Chicago offering “Pay What You Can” tickets on HotTix. Patrons can reserve online and donate at the door.

The Monday December 2, 7p.m. (industry night), will be sponsored by Impulse Chicago, part of Impulse Group, the world's largest HIV / Wellness group for gay men dedicated to promoting healthier sexual lifestyles. This performance will have an industry mixer starting at 6pm and a mobile testing site available for patrons to get a free, anonymous rapid HIV test provided by Southside Help, an affiliate of Impulse.

The Sofa King Queer original world premiere cast album is NOW available on all streaming platforms for free, including Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music & Instagram/Facebook, TikTok, other ByteDance stores, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, iHeartRadio, Claro Música, Saavn, Boomplay, Anghami, NetEase, Tencent, Qobuz, Joox, Kuack Media, Adaptr, Flo, MediaNet & Snapchat.

The performance schedule is November 22 - December 14, Friday - Saturdays at 7 p.m., some Saturdays & Sundays at 2 p.m., with talk backs after the 2pm Saturday shows on November 23 and 30th. With a special audience masked performance Friday, November 29, 7pm. Additional performances on Monday December 2, 7p.m. (industry night), Tickets are $20 - $60 with student and industry discounts available. The added dates are December 5 - 7 at 7pm, December 8 at 2pm, December 12 & 13 at 7pm. Must close December 14 at 2pm. For more information and tickets go to NothingWithoutaCompany.org, or email box office at boxoffice@nothingwithoutacompany.org.

ABOUT NOTHING WITHOUT A COMPANY

Nothing Without a Company is planting theatre around Chicago by telling the stories of historically marginalized voices through theatre in reclaimed environments. Nothing Without a Company especially supports LGBTQIA+, Women, Trans and Gender Non-Binary/GNC folks, and BIPOC folks by providing a safe and creative space to explore their voices and talents. We encourage emerging artists by providing selfcare programs, creative mentorship opportunities, and workshops.

