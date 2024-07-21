New Play THE MYSTERY OF AMELIA EARHART Starring Leslie Goddard Debuts In Munster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new play shines new light on the trailblazing aviatrix Amelia Earhart and explores the possible theories of her disappearance.

The interpretative historian and actress Leslie Goddard stars as the title character in "The Mystery of Amelia Earhart" produced by Leslie Goddard Presents on the Theatre at the Center stage at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The remaining performance is 3 p.m. today, Sunday, July 21.

Acting in character, Goddard tells the story of how Earhart became the first woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean in an airplane in 1928 and the first woman to fly herself across the Atlantic in a plane in 1932. The 90-minute one-intermission play opens in 1937 as she's attempting her fateful attempt to fly around the world.

Goddard last performed at Theatre at the Center doing her one-woman play "Behind Julia Child's Apron" in September 2023. Goddard impersonates and shares the stage stories of many notable women of history and popular culture such as Lady Bird Johnson, Mary Pickford, Bette Davis, Lilly Pulitzer, Eleanor Roosevelt, Georgia O'Keeffe, Jacqueline Kennedy and Rachel Carson.

"The Mystery of Amelia Earhart" also uncovers the truth of Earhart's marriage to book publisher-turned-husband-manager and promoter G. P. Putnam, the man who controlled her career and lucrative promotional and brand endorsements such as luggage, clothing lines and praise for products like Maxwell House Coffee and Lucky Strike Cigarettes.

Chicago Tribune Media Newspaper Columnist Philip Potempa is cast in a cameo appearance opening Act 2 playing gossip columnist Walter Winchell, in costume trench coat and wearing a signature fedora hat that was once owned by Winchell, who died at age 74 in 1972.

Earhart disappeared in her plane at age 39 on July 2, 1937 over the Pacific Ocean while enroute for her around-the-world flight.

Tickets are $40 or $35 for groups of 13 or more. A pre-show themed meal catered by Trama Catering will be available in the ballroom for $32 by calling 219- 836 - 1930, ext. 2. The menu stars Hoosier Strawberry Spinach Salad with Poppyseed Dressing, "Purdue" Grilled Chicken Breast with Pesto Cream Sauce, Rice Pilaf, Green Bean Almondine and Chocolate Fudge Cake.

For more information, visit theatreatthecenter.com or call 219-836-3255.

