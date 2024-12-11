New Musical About Young John Lewis To Premiere At The Center For Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premiering at Governors State University's (GovState) The Center for Performing Arts (The Center) on January 17, 2025, "Hero: The Boy from Troy," a brand-new musical about a young John Lewis, is part of the Center's Arts in Education Series and the first stop of the musical's national tour. The Center is providing developmental support for this new musical production.

The Center's Executive Director Scott Sowinski shares, "Hero: The Boy from Troy is brought to the Center for Performing Arts with hopes that it might act as a catalyst in contemporizing black history and promoting active and current cultural referencing that creates a greater sense of community and contribution to a greater whole."

Book writer and Chicago native Nambi E. Kelley was approached by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera to pen a touring show for their Heroes program for family audiences. Deeply inspired by Congressman John Lewis, Kelley wanted to write a play for families so they could be inspired by his remarkable upbringing and perseverance.

She embarked on researching his early life to create work that would connect with young audiences at the same age. She invited longtime collaborator Joe Plummer to create original music for the play, and "Hero: The Boy from Troy" was born. This inventive, expansive new musical is directed by Harlem poet Daniel Carlton, who also cites Congressman John Lewis as a personal hero.

"What a joy to get to introduce family audiences to the brilliance that was John Lewis through the lens of a present-day 10-year-old boy," shares Kelley.

Sowinski adds, "Much of our Arts in Education offerings center around topics in Black History that have not advanced in storytelling and expression. While we greatly value Martin Luther King and Harriet Tubman, these stories are not broad in the telling and not always relatable to our younger generations of arts curators and historical learners."

"Hero: The Boy from Troy" explores the evolution of an exceptional young man named Jayden, who is stuck in detention with a book about Congressman John Lewis. But like any kid in trouble, he thinks that history has nothing to teach him. Together we go on a musical journey through the decades that shows how the heroes in the Civil Rights movement inspired young John Lewis to protest injustice and get into 'good trouble.''

As a boy, John dreams of being a preacher who can help others. While he doesn't have a congregation yet, he does have a loyal group of singing chickens that listen to him as he finds his voice. On a harrowing road trip through the South, John's eyes and mind are opened to the injustices of segregation and racism, inspiring him to take action. As John meets Rosa Parks and Dr. King and ultimately becomes a leader and American hero himself, Jayden learns how he, too, can take a stand and be a hero just as John Lewis was.

This 45-minute play uses original songs spanning hip hop to gospel, is interactive, and a whole lot of fun for children of all ages and their families.

For tickets visit, https://www.govst.edu/BoyfromTroyAIE/

