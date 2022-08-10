Navy Pier's NOCHE CARIBEÑA Celebrates Puerto Rican Culture

In partnership with the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Navy Pier will host the Noche Caribeña concert from 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Lake Stage located within Polk Bros Park. This concert celebrating Puerto Rican culture features multiple music genres including Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean folk, popular Latin American, big band, salsa, ballads, bomba and plena interpretations - including artists Carpacho y Super Combo and Son Divas.

The all-female group Son Divas from Puerto Rico is one of the first all-female orchestras of Puerto Rico to perform around the world. The orchestra consists of 12 talented women including singers, drummers, pianists, bass players, saxophone, trombone and trumpet players. In addition to being established musicians, its members include counselors, lawyers, Spanish and English teachers with unparalleled academic preparation. Click here for a message from Son Divas.

The opening act Carpacho y Super Combo - a high energy seven-piece tropical band ensemble - will return to play live at Navy Pier. The local orchestra is led by Roberto "Carpacho" Marin on bass and lead vocals. They are known to play popular Latin dance songs, Latin jazz and more. The ensemble incorporates a mix of top cultural hits with their original work.

Since 2017, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA) has hosted the Noche Caribeña concert at Navy Pier's Polk Bros Park Lake Stage. Over the past 24 years, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance has emerged as a premier cultural organization exemplifying arts excellence through music and arts educational programs, performances, and exhibitions to more than 30,000 participants each year. Over half of the program's participants are urban youth, many who have limited opportunities to engage in music and arts educational programs. PRAA is positioned to grow the Latin Music Project into a youth music conservatory and build upon its innovative performances and arts exhibitions, while increasing student learning and audience engagement.

Note: All artists and dates are subject to change.

