Midsommer Flight To Present Free LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST In Six Chicago Parks

Midsommer Flight will present a fully staged production of LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST ­­­as its 2025 free Shakespeare production. LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST, an early comedy by the Bard, tells of the romantic complications that arise from a vow by the King of Navarre and his three noble companions to swear off women for three years so that the men can concentrate on their studies. It proves, understandably, to be a hard vow to honor after the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting come to visit.

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST is believed to have been written in the mid-1590’s, a period in which Shakespeare wrote some of his most beloved plays, including ROMEO AND JULIET, THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. It can be called a rom com fit for a Queen, as it is believed to have been first performed for Queen Elizabeth I. Midsommer Flight Founding Artistic Director Beth Wolf (she/her/hers) will direct the comedy, which will be performed over six summer weekends in six different Chicago parks, including a first-time stop in Andersonville’s Winnemac Park at 5100 N. Leavitt. Opening night is Friday, June 27 at 6 pm at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens, 1801 South Indiana Avenue in the South Loop (Near South Side).

Director Wolf (she/her/hers) announced her cast of 15 and six understudies today. Appearing as Ferdinand, the King of Navarre whose three-year ban on romance sets the action in motion, is Joshua Pennington* (he/they). His noble companions will be played by Travis Ascione (he/him, Dumaine), Brandon Beach (he/him, Berowne), and Dane Brandon (he/they, Longaville). Vanessa Copeland (she/her) will be the Princess who catches the eye of King Ferdinand. Her equally appealing ladies in waiting will be played by Juliet Kang Huneke (she/they, Maria), Danielle Kerr (she/her/hers, Rosaline), and Lydia Moss (she/her, Katherine).



The regular cast also includes Michael Girts (he/him, Constable Dull), Jessica Goforth (she/her, Holofernes), Barry Irving (he/him, Nathaniel), Drew Longo (he/him, Armado), Hayley Rice (she/her, Boyet), Ruby Sevcik (she/her, Jaquenetta), and Travis Shanahan (Costard). Understudies are Dakotah Brown (he/him, Costard/ Nathaniel/ Armado), Triniti Cruz (she/her, Rosaline/Jacquenetta), Henry DelBello (he/him, King, Longaville, Dumaine), Dana Macel (she/her, Boyet/Holofernes), Payton Nesci (he/him, Berowne/Dull), and Ahlora Victoria (she/her, Princess, Maria, Katherine).



