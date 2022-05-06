Metropolis Presents Lionel Richie Tribute, ALL NIGHT LONG

Prepare to sing and dance along with Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre June 18, 2022.

Recreating all the hit songs of a living music legend, Lionel Richie , is Gregory James and the "All Night Long Show Band." Together they capture the look and sound of a true Lionel Richie concert. With painstaking attention to detail, this band has recreated the perfect soundtrack for an unforgettable Lionel Richie experience.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com . The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long is part of the 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Upcoming shows include Ayodele Drum and Dance (June 16, 2022), Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory (June 17, 2022), Liz Callaway : Broadway and Beyond (June 23, 2022), BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads (June 24, 2022), and Summer of Love, The Hits from 1967 & More (June 26, 2022).