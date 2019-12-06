Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RESURRECTION - A JOURNEY TRIBUTE

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute re-creates the experience of a Journey concert from the band's most prolific period at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 17 & 18, 2020.

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of Journey. Resurrection - A Journey Tribute faithfully (pun intended) re-creates the experience of a Journey concert from the band's most prolific period, employing some of Nashville's top musicians, many of whom have performed, written, or recorded with both Journey and Steve Perry. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another, offering the perfect blend of songs to enthrall all levels of Journey fans.

The show is a triumphant consummation of talent combining incredible musicianship, the vocal precision (and appearance) of the legendary Steve Perry, and a stage presence that has garnered the band nationwide acclaim, including performances at AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, and US Cellular Field, home of the Chicago White Sox. Resurrection provides an all ages, family friendly show fused into a powerful rock-n-roll concert experience.

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute will be at Metropolis on Friday, January 17 & Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $40, Stage Tables are $45. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), and 3 Redneck Tenors - Broadway Bound (January 24).

Supporting Sponsor for Resurrection - A Journey Tribute is James J. Bertucci, CFP AXA Advisors. Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories