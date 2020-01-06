Metropolis' Joe Keefe Will Join Radio's 'It's Showtime With Rikki Lee'

On Friday, January 10 at 3 PM Central, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Executive Artistic Director Joe Keefe will join host Rikki Lee Travolta on the "It's Showtime with Rikki Lee" radio program on Chicago suburban station WHRU.

Keefe and Travolta will discuss the 2020 season for Metropolis, one of Chicagoland's premier theater venues. The 2020 season offers "Noises Off" (January 30 - March 14), "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" (May 14 - June 27), and "Mamma Mia" (July 16 - August 29). They will also discuss the recent successes for the theatre company and plans for the future.

Located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre hosts a 329-seat state of the Art Theatre and is conveniently accessible by car or public transportation from Chicago. In addition to its theatrical season, the venue also offers concerts and comedy specials and boasts a respected School for the Performing Arts.

Keefe has served as the Executive Artistic Director since December 2014. Under his guidance, the theater has taken bold steps forward, both critically and commercially. Since taking over the mantle at Metropolis, Keefe has brought such shows as "Rent", "Spamalot", "Hair", "Young Frankenstein" and "Avenue Q" to the Northwestern suburban stage. Keefe is also a former Adjunct Professor at Columbia College Chicago.

Travolta has headlined and directed productions across the U.S. He was the first celebrity guest star in "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" - starting in Chicago and the branching out across the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donnie Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Metropolis is located at 111 West Campbell Street, Arlington Heights. For more information about Metropolis Performing Arts Centre visit www.MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

"It's Showtime with Rikki Lee" airs Fridays at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM, with national availability via streaming and podcasts at www.HuntleyRadio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/. Prior guests include Broadway's Nathaniel Stampley and Adam Jacobs, those episodes are available as podcasts.





